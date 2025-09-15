The New Gen Z and Alpha Slang Is "41" — But What Does It Mean?! The "41" dance is an upside-down version of the "6-7" dance. Confused yet? By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 15 2025, 4:33 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @mr_lindsay_sped

There is nothing quite as baffling to an aging person than the lingo of the youth. And that is perhaps doubly true when the lingo of the youth changes daily, as it does in the world of the ever-present internet meme. You may catch up on today's TikTok memes and slang only to find a whole new batch has moved in tomorrow.

Article continues below advertisement

In that spirit, Gen Z and Alpha internet users have introduced a new slang word: "41." What exactly does it mean, and why are people comparing it to "6-7"? Here's what we know about the bizarre evolving numbers trend.

Article continues below advertisement

What does "41" mean in Gen Z slang?

According to Know Your Meme, the "41 meme" or the "41 song" is also known as "41 But I Got 41 Goals or 41 But I Got 41 Gold." And it comes from a rap song by Blizzi Boi.

The hook reads, "41 but I got 41 goals," although some believe the rapper says, "41 but I got 41 golds." Either way, KYM explains, it all started when Blizzi Boi shared his song video on Instagram in 2022. But it would take three more years before it would explode and become a meme phenomenon, after the rapper recorded himself rapping the song again and posted the new version to his Instagram account in April 2025. People reacted to it in a big way.

Article continues below advertisement

It became an internet sensation nearly overnight, with everyone doing the "41" dance, which involves flipping your hands palm down and moving them back and forth in front of your chest. If you're familiar with the "6-7" dance, then this is essentially the upside-down version of that. It means nothing, in the grand scheme, and that's the whole point.

Article continues below advertisement

What does "6-7" mean in Gen Z slang?

If you're scratching your head and thinking, "Upside-down version of the '6-7' dance, what's that?!" You're not alone. There are millions of adults who are very confused by the "6-7" meme. And just like with "41," that's kind of the point.

The "6-7" meme also started with a song. This time, a song called "Doot, Doot" by Skrilla, featuring G Herbo. One line reads, "The way that switch brrt I know he dyin'," followed by the now-viral "6-7."

Article continues below advertisement

And just like "41," there's no real meaning behind the "6-7" trend. People shoehorn it into videos, and there's even a dance move which involves holding the hands palm up and moving them in front of your chest. Sound familiar?

Article continues below advertisement

Both "41" and "6-7" are just Gen Z and Alpha's way of trolling older generations by creating slang that they know nothing about. And beyond that, they're a way of connecting to one another that is silly, rallying, and utterly nonsensical.