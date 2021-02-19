'Flora & Ulysses' Star Matilda Lawler Made Her Broadway Debut at 10 Years Old

There’s no denying that the entertainment industry is cutthroat. We’ve seen it spit talented people out over the years. However, Matilda has proven to be a rising talent that continues to earn fans at every step of her journey.

Per CinemaBlend, “the young actress ... made her Broadway debut at 10 years old in 2019’s production of The Ferryman."

It goes without saying that this is a major feat for any young star, she also upped the ante by also making her screen acting debut that same year on a Halloween episode of Evil — a hit supernatural crime procedural on CBS, the site reports.