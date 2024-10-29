Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Italian Skier Matilde Lorenzi Dies at Age 19 — Details on Her Cause of Death The junior champion died doing what she loved on Tuesday, Oct. 29. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 29 2024, 9:54 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mati.lorenzi

Promising Italian skier Matilde Lorenzi died on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. The athlete was just 19 at the time of her death. Matilde was on track to earning multiple sports championships in her career before she died. Here's what we know about what led to her untimely death.

What was Matilde Lorenzi's cause of death? The Italian skier was doing what she loved when she died.

Matilde died on Tuesday from injuries sustained from a crash in training. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation confirmed that she suffered a fatal fall during the training session. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Matilde Lorenzi,” the corporation's team said. “Matilde was tragically lost following a fall during a training session on the Grawand G1 slope in Val Senales.”

After her fall, Matilde was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Bolzano, Italy. She died in the hospital. Matilde was also tied to the Italian army. The national defense ministry also announced her death on Tuesday. The rising athlete grew up in the Italian city Villarbasse near Turin. Matilde gained attention for her skills when she competed in the junior world championships, and placed sixth in downhill and eighth in super-G.

Additionally, in 2023, she raced on the second-tier European Cup circuit, and was the Italian junior overall and Super-G champion. Matilde is remembered by her family, including her sister, Lucrezia Lorenzi. Her big sister is also a professional skier and has raced in the slalom in the World Cup series.