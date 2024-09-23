Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC Matt and Kelly Make an Agreement Following Their Cold Plunge Experience on 'I Love a Mama's Boy' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) "I went underwater, guess who's going speed dating?" Kelly tells Matt. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 23 2024, 4:08 p.m. ET Source: TLC

All of the mother/son relationships on I Love a Mama's Boy have that extremely close bond in common — and the same goes for Matt and Kelly, who both take a cold plunge in an exclusive clip from the Sept. 23 episode. They lean on each other for support and encouragement in most things, this included, and despite the issues that the show presents for these kinds of relationships, you can't help but admire the bond they share.

In the clip, it sounds like the dual cold plunge was part of a deal between Kelly and Matt to force Matt to allow Kelly to sign him up for speed dating. And it's honestly not a bad way to motivate your adult son to get out there and date. Apparently, cold plunges are the way to go when wagering a bet.



Matt and Kelly take a cold plunge on 'I Love a Mama's Boy.'

In the clip, Matt cautiously lowers himself into a cold plunge bath with a temperature of 49 degrees. Kelly is right by his side, however. Afterward, she comments on how he already looks better than he did before. She then takes the plunge herself and Matt supports her during the experience.

In the past, the pair has received criticism for their extra close relationship, with some Instagram comments on their shared account even saying that their dynamic "has to be fake" and is "too weird to be real." But that's the idea with I Love a Mama's Boy. The mother/son relationships are much closer than you might ordinarily see, and for Matt and Kelly, that means having a deep bond and friendship.

That doesn't mean Matt doesn't also have relationships with other people. Viewers have seen him make romantic connections on the show in the past, so that isn't totally out of the question. It's just a matter of finding someone who can handle Matt's relationship with his mom — and she seems intent on making sure that happens for him.

Matt agrees to do speed dating on 'I Love a Mama's Boy.'

In the I Love a Mama's Boy clip after they both do the cold plunge, we see a shot of Kelly and Matt chatting with producers. And, according to Kelly, this experience was part of a deal they had for Matt to agree to speed dating. Matt isn't wild about it. However, he scoffs that if his mom can find a speed dating event, then he will go.