'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 Cast: Here's Who's Bringing the Mama Drama Season 4 promises to be another display of the wildest mama's boy behavior on television. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 17 2024, 5:59 p.m. ET

TLC's reality show I Love a Mama's Boy is one of those series that people love, and love to hate. The show focuses on people sharing how difficult it is to deal with the overly-involved mother of their partner.

Some mamas have fans cheering, while others cause raised eyebrows. With the premiere of Season 4, fans were introduced to yet another exciting cast full of people with stream-worthy relationships. Here are the people who will fill Season 4 with mama drama.

Kelly and Matt

Kelly and Matt are not new for long-time fans of the show. The duo first appeared in Season 1, in 2020, as Matt dated Kimberly Cobb. They weren't able to make it work and called it quits. Since then, he has also dated Brittany Taylor and Devon Hawley but is single yet again for Season 4. In an interview with Access Hollywood, Kelly, who has gone on several first dates with Matt and his potential partners, warns that he needs to find a girl who won't want to fight with her. "I don’t want any competition," she said.

Dia, Shahid, and Nayla

Dia and Shahid paint the perfect matching couple image, except that they're mother and son. The tight-knit duo goes so far as to dress alike, despite Shahid's relationship with Nayla. Dia does everything for her grown son, including brushing his teeth. On the flip side, Nayla is leery of Dia's motives. This trio promises to bring the drama sparks.

Tina, Joshua, and Janelle

Joshua and Janelle have been married for more than 10 years. That sounds like a solid foundation for a lifelong marriage until you take into account the fact that Joshua has never lived apart from his mother, Tina. In this Season, Joshua and Janelle buy a house in Florida, which prompts Tina to fling accusations at her daughter-in-law.

Shirlene, Austin, and Kristopher

Shirlene thinks she's just looking out for her little boy, Austin, and wants to protect him from his partner Kristopher, whom she considers, "toxic." However, Austin and Kristopher are in love and are determined to make it work, putting them squarely in the path of furious freight train Mama Shirlene.

Lori, Chase, and Natasha

When dating a man, women are often advised to observe how he treats his mom so they can know to expect how they will be treated. But that becomes complicated when you're dating Chase and his mom is Lori, because their tightly enmeshed relationship is a confusing one. The two are often mistaken for a couple when out together in public, leaving Chase's fiancée frustrated as she wonders if there's room for her in the relationship.

