Home > Television > Reality TV > Survivor 'Survivor's' Austin Li Coon Is Officially Dating Jeff Probst's Niece "So this happened ... Just as shocked as you are. Instagram, meet Amanda!" By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 17 2024, 2:36 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@austinlicoon

Love connections are not unheard of when it comes to contestants on CBS's hit reality competition, Survivor. However, Season 45 contestant Austin Li Coon is dating someone a little unusual, and a little shocking: the niece of host Jeff Probst.

Article continues below advertisement

How this relationship came full circle is a question on many people's minds. So let's dive into how fan-favorite Austin came to be entangled with his former host's family member.

Article continues below advertisement

What?! 'Survivor' Season 45's Austin Li Coon is dating Jeff Probst's niece, Amanda.

When love strikes on Survivor, it usually comes with its fair share of drama. Whether that means competition ramps up between love interests, or they team up only to have to stab each other in the back later to take the big W, it's always complicated.

But what happens when a Survivor love affair comes home to roost in a weird way? Austin calls the whole thing "shocking." The 45 star took to Instagram this week to share his excitement and explain the surprising turn of events. The reality star wrote, "So this happened ... just as shocked as you are. Instagram, meet Amanda!" Amanda being, of course, Amanda Probst.

Article continues below advertisement

Austin went on to explain that he and Amanda met in November 2023, and it all started with a casual chat about Survivor. From there, they engaged in a whirlwind cross-country romance, which Austin calls, "the most fun I've ever had." But he didn't shy away from mentioning the end of Season 45, adding, "I know that this might be a surprise to some given how 45 ended, but the season finished filming last spring and everything since happened in a respectful way."

Article continues below advertisement

Austin had a showmance with Season 45's winner, Dee.

What Austin is referring to is the flirtatious showmance he engaged in with fellow competitor, Dee Valladares. The two went back and forth on air, sparking rampant speculation about their future as a couple. However, it would seem that things were not meant to be between them.

Austin ultimately lost the season to Dee, and the two apparently cut ties respectfully. Even though the timeline has raised some eyebrows, since Dee said as recently as December 2023 in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that they were still keeping things "low-key." Of course, she was embroiled in her own bit of relationship drama after reportedly dating Wendell Holland while he was still with his girlfriend and the mother of his child.

Article continues below advertisement

Former Survivor competitors took to the comments of Austin's Instagram to wish them well, with many seeming to hint that they had known about this relationship for some time. Others cracked jokes about Amanda's relationship to Jeff.