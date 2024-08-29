Distractify
'Survivor' Alums Noelle and Ryan Take on the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

The former reality TV competitors will represent the U.S. as part of the 2024 Paralympics track and field team.

Published Aug. 29 2024, 1:13 p.m. ET

Noelle Lambert and Ryan Medrano pose for a photo at the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
Source: Instagram / @teamusa

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games are officially underway, and excitement is in the air as two Survivor alumni set their sights on bringing home gold for the United States.

That's right, we're talking about Noelle Lambert and Ryan Medrano! The former reality TV competitors will represent the U.S. as part of the 2024 Paralympics track and field team.

Noelle and Ryan's journey to the 2024 Summer Paralympics has been inspiring, and they are ready to showcase their talent on the global stage. Read on for more details!

Ryan Medrano and Noelle Lambert pose for a photo in their Team USA uniforms.
Source: Instagram / @noellelambert
'Survivor' alums Noelle Lambert and Ryan Medrano are competing at the 2024 Paralympics!

On July 21, Noelle took to her Instagram story and shared a sweet video of her and fellow Survivor alum Ryan Medrano celebrating their inclusion in the 2024 Paralympics track and field team.

In her caption, Noelle wrote, "From @SuvivorCBS to the @Paralympics!!!!!!" Ryan reshared the post on his own Instagram page, adding, "We did it!!!! @noellelambert."

Then, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, the official Team USA Instagram account posted a photo of Noelle and Ryan at the Opening Ceremony, captioning it, "From reality TV to Team USA teammates." Wow, we have chills!

This will be Noelle's second appearance at the Paralympics, having previously represented the U.S. at the 2020 Games where she finished sixth in the women's 100-meter T63 race, a category for athletes with a single above-the-knee amputation (she sadly lost her left leg in a moped accident in 2016).

As for Ryan Medrano, this will be his Paralympic debut. After connecting with Noelle after Survivor, he began competing professionally in 2023. He even earned a silver medal at the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships in the 400-meter T38 race, a classification for athletes with coordination impairments).

Ryan, born three months premature with mild cerebral palsy, was told he would never walk. However, through four years of rigorous physical therapy, he defied expectations and achieved the ability to walk.

Now, Noelle and Ryan are ready to make their mark and make themselves — and the world — proud!

