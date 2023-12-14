Home > Television > Reality TV > Survivor Can Dee and Austin's 'Survivor' Showmance Outlast the Game? Update for Fans ‘Survivor 45’ has a late-in-the-game showmance between Dee and Austin, but the game has complicated their relationship. Are they still together? By Jamie Lerner Dec. 14 2023, Published 8:18 a.m. ET Source: CBS

The Gist: Dee Valladares and Austin Li Coon struck up an unexpected showmance on the beaches of Fiji in Survivor 45.

Austin trusted Dee with valuable information, but Dee blindsided Austin when she had the chance to do the same.

It isn't clear if their romance continues on the beach or after the show because of NDAs and contractual obligations.

After Episode 12 of Survivor 45, it’s clear that romance may not always win out over the game. Survivor is a game for $1 million, and the question for many is if love is worth the prize. Because if it is, then no one should be sacrificing a potential relationship in the face of the ultimate $1 million. And for Dee Valladares, that’s clearly how she feels. But her showmance partner, Austin Li Coon, seems to feel differently.

Relationships are hard in the real world but put them in the Survivor vacuum when you have to make strategic decisions, and they become pretty impossible. Throughout the previous few episodes, Dee and Austin’s showmance has been slowly building. But when Dee blindsides him, the question of whether or not their relationship can outlast Survivor remains. Are they still together?

Source: CBS

Dee and Austin may never take their relationship beyond ‘Survivor’ after Dee’s savage move.

The Reba Four were dominating Survivor 45 until Drew decided to target Julie Alley aka Mama J in Episode 11. However, Drew and Austin’s plan got back to Julie when Austin decided to tell Dee. Because Julie was still holding onto the Reba idol, Dee told Julie to play it and encouraged her to vote out Emily with her single vote. This move changed the trajectory of the game, and while Julie could claim it as her own move, it was really Dee who engineered it.

In Episode 12, Dee has the opportunity to offer Austin the same courtesy. As their relationship builds, they grow even closer. We’ve now seen intimate chats on the beach, comparing themselves to Rob and Amber from Survivor: All-Stars, and they’ve even had a romantic date on a sandbar (with Katurah as a third wheel). But when the girls and Jake plan to take out Drew, Dee is faced with the conundrum of whether or not to tell Austin.

Source: CBS

If Dee tells Austin, he could play his amulet for Drew and save him, making both Austin and Drew bigger threats in the game. The strategic move would be to not tell Austin, but the emotional complexity of that with a potential relationship brewing could mean the end of their showmance. The preview for the season finale doesn’t give us any clues into whether Dee and Austin repair their romance on the island, but for the sake of love, we hope so!

It isn't clear if Dee and Austin are still together, but maybe they’ve followed in Matt and Frannie’s footsteps.

Season 44 brought us an iconic showmance between Matt Blankinship and Frannie Marin, who are still together almost a year and a half after filming. But their romance was very different from Dee and Austin’s. Frankinship had more of a nerdmance and no matter how hard they tried to hide it, they just couldn’t keep their infatuation a secret.

Dee blindsided Austin. The one thing Austin didn’t have the guts to do last episode. she’s literally winning #Survivor pic.twitter.com/lRoc1rypRS — mason⸆⸉ (@swiftivor) December 14, 2023

Dee and Austin, on the other hand, are much more lowkey. And according to Jeff on the On Fire podcast, “There’s a bit more of a romance novel paperback cover type of thing happening here.” But while Austin may put their “love” first, Dee is clearly putting the game and strategy first. She’s on a mission to collect the winning prize, and she seems to be on a straight path toward doing so.

The question is if that difference in values is too much to keep their relationship going. Even if Austin can forgive Dee on the island, that may be too much of a fundamental difference for them to last in a romantic relationship. On the other hand, Austin seems to respect Dee’s independent and strategic nature, so perhaps they’ll come out of this even stronger.