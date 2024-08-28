Home > Television > Reality TV > Survivor 'Survivor' Season 42 Winner Maryanne Oketch Is Going to Medical School "In 2001, my family immigrated to London (Ontario) to begin our life in Canada. Twenty-three years later, I’m returning to begin medical school!" By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 28 2024, 3:15 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Winning Survivor is on plenty of people's bucket lists, but for Season 42 winner Maryanne Oketch, this is just the beginning. Maryanne iconically became the second-ever Black woman to take home the win in a 7-1-0 vote on Season 42 of the reality show, but she's recently announced that she has even bigger dreams for her life after the show's conclusion.

In a recent Instagram post, Maryanne announced that she's off to medical school. When she joined the reality show, she was a seminary student, and now she's looking to get her MD.

'Survivor' winner Maryanne Oketch is going to medical school.

In her Instagram post, Maryanne revealed that she's returning to Ontario to pursue her degree at the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry at Western University. It's been a busy year for the Survivor winner: she got married in August, and she's been doing a lot of traveling recently (including a trip to Paris during the 2024 Summer Olympics). But now she's returning to where it all began as she pursues the next chapter of her life.

"In 2001, my family immigrated to London (Ontario) to begin our life in Canada," Maryanne captioned the post, showcasing her new white lab coat. "23 years later I’m returning to begin medical school! Thanks to God, my parents, husband, and my friends for always supporting and believing in me, and I can’t wait to see what new adventures are ahead!"

