Jake O'Kane's Cliffhanger Moment Sparks Fear and Speculation on 'Survivor 45' In the preview for Episode 3 of 'Survivor 45,' it looks like Belo tribe member Jake gets into hot water. Does he get medevaced? What happened to him? By Jamie Lerner Oct. 5 2023, Published 12:53 p.m. ET

The Gist: Survivor 45 teases a dramatic moment in Episode 3 involving contestant Jake O'Kane, sparking viewer anticipation. Speculation surrounds the nature of Jake's incident, with suggestions of a seizure or fainting due to game conditions. It is unlikely that Jake was medically evacuated, and fans hope he continues in the game, as CBS keeps viewers in suspense.

The only thing that keeps us more on edge than a cliffhanger ending is a “scenes from next week” teaser with a seemingly fatal outcome. Survivor is a dangerous game — 18 strangers are forced to live and work together in the wilderness to survive all while battling it out for a $1 million prize. Who can you trust? That’s the ultimate dilemma of Survivor.

Survivor 45 is now the 45th iteration of the game. There are 18 new players (17 if you count Bruce Perrault as a returning player) and even more twists and turns. But something that will never be forgotten is the physical danger of the wilderness. Any season could result in a medical evacuation, or “medevac,” as fans call it. And the preview for Episode 3 teases something bad happening to Jake O’Kane. Does he get medevaced?

What happened to Jake O’Kane on ‘Survivor 45’?

At the end of the preview for Season 45, Episode 3 of Survivor, Jake O’Kane seems to take a sudden fall. He appears to collapse as a producer says, “Jake?” in a worried tone. But that’s all we know for sure. Without spoilers from inside of the Survivor cast and crew — of which they tend to be very tightlipped — there’s no way of knowing what happened to Jake.

Some viewers speculate that he has a seizure. While this isn’t common for people without epilepsy (and we doubt Jake would be allowed on the show if he did have epilepsy), it's possible. Fainting can also look a lot like a seizure. In Survivor, players often go days without proper nutrition, hydration, and sleep, so Jake’s body could very easily shut down, causing him to faint or have a seize.

It’s unlikely that Jake was medevaced from Season 45 of ‘Survivor.’

Even though Jake seems to go down, if he just fainted, perhaps he just needs an IV and hydration. Typically when this happens, the medical team will get Jake back up and running, and assess him from there. Usually, a dehydrated player won’t leave the game unless they severely overheat and need emergency hospitalization. While fainting is scary, it’s not normally life-threatening.

In fact, some fans have speculated that Jake could go far in the game, with some even picking him as their potential winner. While this is all speculation based on rumors and pre-season talk, it seems unlikely that Jake goes out in Week 3 because of a medevac. Additionally, if there is a medevac in the upcoming episode, the preview typically shows the medical team but not the player so as to not spoil what happens.