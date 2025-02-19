Who Is 'My Fault: London' Star Matthew Broome Dating? The Answer Is a Little Surprising Matthew Broome has stolen hearts across the world, but who holds his heart? By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 19 2025, 5:22 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The British Isles may be relatively small, but they're one of the most influential regions in world history. These days, England appears to be less focused on conquest. But apparently, no one has told their actors, since British actors continue to hop the pond to Hollywood and absolutely dominate headlines as the leads in blockbuster films and television series.

Case in point: Matthew Broome. The 25-year-old actor took one of his first major roles as the lead in My Fault: London, and he absolutely nailed it. Not only did he show off his serious acting chops, but he became an instant international heartthrob. So who is it that holds his heart, since he holds everyone else's in the palm of his hand? Here's what we know about his dating life and some other fun facts about the charming British actor.

Asha Banks and Matthew Broome at BAFTA 2025

Who is Matthew Broome dating?

If you open Matthew's social media account, you're immediately struck with the impression that he is frequently seen with the same lovely, dark-haired woman. In picture after picture, they pose and smile together, and they look like the perfect complementary couple. However, they aren't a couple.

As far as the public is aware, Matthew is not dating anyone. The woman in most of his social media stories is Asha Banks, his dashing co-star in My Fault: London. They appear to be good friends, but nothing more.

Although he has not come out in public to either confirm or deny any relationship, the general rumors online suggest that he is single. And he's not really sure how to handle all the thirst thrown his way. In an interview shared by AP News, Matthew admitted that he was baffled by all the videos and pictures of him in "thirst traps," and wasn't really sure how to respond to any of them.

Here are some other fun facts about Matthew.

So if Matthew isn't publicly dating anyone, that's one thing we can check off the list of things we probably know about the up-and-coming actor. What else do we know? Precious little, but enough.

According to Harper's BAZAAR, Matthew graduated from the Guildhall School of Music & Drama with a Bachelor of Arts in acting. He starred in plays such as Anna Karenina and Julius Caesar. The outlet also reports that he likes tea with his sugar, and enjoys a Dr. Pepper.

Matthew Broome in 'The Buccaneers'

Interestingly, before starring in My Fault: London, Matthew had never heard of Wattpad. It's a website dedicated to fan fiction writing that people can submit their own work to. My Fault: London was once a story on Wattpad, dreamed up by Mercedes Ron. Eventually, Bloom Books picked it up, and the rest was history. Matthew also starred in the Apple TV series The Buccaneers where he starred as one of the main love interests Guy Thwarte. The series is expected to return for a second season in 2025.