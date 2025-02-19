Did A$AP Rocky Really Cheat on Rihanna? Saweetie’s Name Is in the Mix "If this true then this is the highest bag fumble ever." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 19 2025, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It’s wild to think anyone would cheat on someone like Rihanna or Beyoncé — seriously, just look at them! But alas, no one is safe from temptation. Just ask Khloé Kardashian (thanks to Tristan Thompson) or Robert Pattinson (remember Kristen Stewart’s alleged affair with Rupert Sanders?). It defies logic and, above all, is unethical, but it happens.

So, when rumors started swirling again that A$AP Rocky cheated on Rihanna in 2024 and 2025 — after taking a brief break from the gossip mill in 2022 — folks couldn’t believe it but were eager for answers (and confirmation). Here’s what we found.

Did A$AP Rocky cheat on Rihanna?

Source: Mega

There’s no evidence supporting the claims that A$AP Rocky cheated on Rihanna with Saweetie or her shoe designer, Amina Muaddi, back in 2022, and honestly, plenty of fans aren’t buying the rumors still swirling on social media.

Beyond the lack of proof, let’s not forget Rihanna has stood by her man for years. She’s the mother of their two kids — RZA Athelston Mayers, 2, and Riot Rose Mayers, 1 — and has been nothing but supportive. On Valentine’s Day 2025, she even posted a video on Instagram of the couple, captioning it, "Get u a Valentine that still writes love letters."

More importantly, she showed up for him during his felony assault trial, where he was facing nearly 20 years behind bars, and was right there to hold him after the not-guilty verdict came down in February 2025, according to AP News. If A$AP Rocky really had cheated, it’s hard to believe Rihanna would be sitting between his mom and sister in court, let alone posting a Valentine’s Day tribute.

Source: Mega Rihanna celebrating A$AP Rocky's not guilty verdict in February 2025.

Here's how the rumor that A$AP Rocky cheated on Rihanna with Saweetie started.

It seems the rumor about A$AP Rocky allegedly cheating on Rihanna with Saweetie took off after police were called to Saweetie and YG's Los Angeles-area home following a heated argument, TMZ reported in August 2024. Claims suggest the two were arguing over a cell phone mishap, with people speculating that Saweetie got caught texting A$AP Rocky. Some even allege that the cheating supposedly occurred while Rihanna was pregnant with their second child.

Adding fuel to the fire is a line in A$AP’s song "RIOT," released the same year his son Riot was born. The lyrics read: "Rag on my head like habibi (woo, woo) / Canary, my stones look like Tweety (woo, woo) / Pass on the sweetie, I got me a RiRi (woo, woo)."

While it sounds like A$AP is name-dropping Saweetie, it seems more like a jab than anything else, basically saying, "I passed on Saweetie because I’ve got Rihanna." Maybe that was his subtle way of shutting down the rumors without making a big fuss. As for the Amina rumors, she addressed them head-on in an Instagram Stories post in April 2022, firmly denying the claims, per The Independent.