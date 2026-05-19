Matthew Law Has Been Accused of Having a Secret Wife — But It's Not What You Think They often pose romantically for photo shoots and interact with each other in character even when cameras aren't rolling. By Lea Vatenmakher Updated May 19 2026, 9:11 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Best known as Ava's love interest, O'Shon, on the hit show Abbott Elementary, actor Matthew Law's own romances have come under scrutiny. In fact, the actor was recently accused of having a whole secret family!

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His co-star Janelle James (who plays Ava on Abbot Elementary) has claimed that Matthew has a wife and kid that no one else knows about. However, the comedian's statements require some extra context that puts everything into perspective.

Source: MEGA

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Matthew Law's secret wife claims, explained.

Given Matthew and Janelle's on-screen romance, the duo often pretends to be a couple for the sake of promoting Abbott Elementary and entertaining fans. In one such interaction, Janelle said that Matthew has "been living a whole double-life with a wife and kid, on his other show Nemesis. I ask that you all forgive him and tune in, because as we all know, O'Shon needs the money."

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @revolt

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Given all the unexplained references in the comment, paired with the fact that many people believe Matthew and Janelle are actually a couple, fans were left convinced that the actor was truly having an affair. In reality, Janelle was supporting her colleague by promoting his other show, Nemesis, but doing so in character as Ava. In Nemesis, Matthew plays Isaiah, who is a husband and father.

@blex_media Matthew Law is doing double duty, starring in 'Abbott Elementary and now 'NEMESIS' which is streaming on Instagram, tomorrow. | AbbottElementary nemesis nemesisnetflix janellejames quintabrunson supportyourfriends ♬ original sound - Blex Media - Blex Media Source: TikTok / @blex_media

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Is Matthew actually in a relationship?

Matthew is a highly private person, so it's unclear whether or not he is in a real relationship at all. However, given his antics with Janelle, we assume he's single and doesn't have a secret wife at home who might be jealous of the actors' flirting.

Unsurprisingly, Abbott Elementary fans are hoping for a real-life romance between Janelle and Matthew to evolve at some point. The duo certainly loves to tease viewers, as they often pose romantically for photo shoots and interact with each other in character even when cameras aren't rolling.

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Source: Instagram / @janellejamescomedy

Janelle has stated that she is dating a longtime friend whom she has yet to name. While she recently shared that her boyfriend took her to Paris, Janelle likes to keep her personal life private and has not revealed who he is. That said, the actress has previously stated that she prefers to be friends first and start a romance from that foundation if there's chemistry. Let's just point out that Janelle and Matthew are friends with chemistry, so it's possible that he is the secret boyfriend!

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Source: Instagram / @iammattlaw

Fans are reacting to the accusations.

Janelle's initial Instagram post is currently flooded with fans responding to the double-life claims. One person encouraged, "Start the rumor, y’all." Someone else expressed confusion with a simple, "Wait a minute!!!" An amusing comment read, "I read the caption in Ava’s voice, and I’m dying." Someone else shared that they'd actually been fooled, with, "I was about to say what an adorable couple."