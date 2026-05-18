Everything We Know About 'Duck Dynasty' Star Alan "Al" Robertson's Wife's Affair "I had prayed all through this affair that God would open a door for me to walk away and that nobody would ever find out." By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 18 2026, 9:25 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @alrobertsonbeardlessbro

Alan "Al" Robertson and Lisa Robertson seemingly have a perfect marriage. The Duck Dynasty couple are high school sweethearts who have been together for over 40 years. They have children, grandchildren, and even co-authored books together.

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However, in a perfect example of not everything being as it seems, it's been revealed that Al's wife had an affair. Here's everything we know about the incident and where the couple stands now.

Source: Instagram / @alrobertsonbeardlessbro

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'Duck Dynasty's' Al's wife had an affair.

Although Al has recently opened up about the affair, it actually took place a long time ago. Back in 1999 (15 years into marriage), Lisa reconnected with an old boyfriend she'd been with prior to dating Al. The Duck Dynasty star figured it out via phone records and declared he wanted a divorce.

Despite Al's initial reaction and a short-term separation period, the duo reunited and went to marriage counseling together. In fact, they renewed their vows several months after the affair ended. Today, they are stronger than ever!

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'Duck Dynasty's' Al and Lisa's kids were part of the equation.

Surely, part of what kept the couple together is the fact that they have children who were young at that time. Anna was around 11 years old, while Alex was roughly 10 years old during the 14-month-long affair.

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The couple shared how they were able to stay together.

While one might want to place all the blame on Lisa for the couple's rough patch, Al acknowledges that he had needed her forgiveness in the past. As it turns out, he had been unfaithful too earlier on in their relationship. It was the two of them mutually forgiving each other that allowed their marriage to continue.

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Al explained to Fox, "I think the reason I was willing to fight for my marriage was that I had made a lot of mistakes on my own." He went on to share that Lisa had been through some difficulties and had hoped Al would be her "knight in shining armor" when they met. As the reality TV star confessed, "I just wasn’t that guy in the early years."

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @alrobertsonbeardlessbro

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As for Lisa, she revealed, "I had prayed all through this affair that God would open a door for me to walk away and that nobody would ever find out because I didn’t want to hurt Alan. I didn’t want to hurt our family. [But] I didn’t think [our marriage] would make it. If he ever found out, I just knew that it was over."

To that point, apparently, Al had always told Lisa that if she ever had an affair, he would leave. Clearly, her fears that him finding out would result in divorce weren't unfounded.

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Lisa credits her relationship with God for saving her marriage to Al. She said that as she dove further into her faith, she changed certain things such as the way she interacted with other men, her attire, and her social circle. Regarding the latter, Lisa said she made a point of befriending other Christian women.

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She revealed, the three steps to saving her marriage as, "The first thing was that I cried out to God. The second thing was to surround myself [with those women]. But then also the third thing was counseling."

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @lisarobertson1984

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Similarly, Al says he stayed in the marriage through a combination of faith and belief that Lisa was working on changing, and she truly regretted what she'd done.