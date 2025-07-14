'Duck Dynasty's Willie Robertson Has Adopted Half of His Beloved Children Willie and Korie's family has some unusual origins, but a beautiful trajectory. By Ivy Griffith Published July 14 2025, 4:30 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In the world of the Duck Dynasty family, the Robertsons, the bigger the family, the better. This idea was most definitely embraced by Willie Robertson and his wife, Korie. Their kids may be adults now, but they all came to the family in different ways.

Three of their children are biological, and three are adopted, from very different backgrounds. Here's what we know about Willie's big family and how they added to it through the years.

'Duck Dynasty' star Willie Robertson has adopted half of his kids.

In 2017, Duck Dynasty ended, bringing to a close 11 seasons of gun-toting, camo-wearing, outdoor family fun, and a little bit of controversy. But through the years, even after the show ended, the Robertson family has stayed in the public consciousness. In 2025, they returned for a different look at the family in Duck Dynasty: The Revival. The return to the Duck Dynasty world is raising all sorts of questions about the original stars and what their families look like now. For Willie and Korie, things have changed a little.

Of Willie and Korie's six children, three are adopted. Those adopted children include: Little Will: Just 5 years old when he joined the Robertson family, Will is now 23 years old.

Rowdy: Rowdy was 13 years old when he joined the Robertson family in 2016, and he's now 22 years old.

Rebecca: Technically, Rebecca was a foster child who joined the Robertsons at 16 when they hosted her for a study abroad program. She came from Taiwan and didn't speak any English, posing a challenge for the family. Despite not being her legal father, Willie was asked to walk her down the aisle when she married in 2016.

Although they didn't come directly from the Robertson Family DNA, these three kids have been loved as much as their siblings. Each one appeared on Duck Dynasty to varying degrees, but have taken different approaches to post-Dynasty fame. They seemed to be thriving and well-loved.

Here's what we know about Willie's three biological children.

Which brings us to Willie and Korie's three biological children. Luckily, the doting mother and father don't seem to separate their kids out by origin and seem to love them all the same.

We know that the oldest biological child is John Luke, who is now 29 and has been married since 2015. He and his wife, Mary Kate, have three children together: John, Ella, and Wells.

Sadie, born in 1997, has enjoyed a career as an actor and a writer, tying the knot with her husband Christian in 2019. They have two daughters, Honey and Haven, and a third baby on the way.