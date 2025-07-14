Justin Martin From 'Duck Dynasty' Has Been Married for a Decade and Is a Dad of Twins "10 years down, eternity to go with my wife, the mother of my children." By Jennifer Farrington Updated July 14 2025, 1:03 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jmartinduckman

The hit A&E series Duck Dynasty is widely known for showcasing the lives of the Robertson family, particularly Phil (who died in May 2025), Willie, Jase, and Sadie. But there’s another central figure on the show who plays an integral role in keeping the Robertson family’s business running, and that’s Justin Martin, aka “Friar Tuck,” the general manager at Duck Commander.

Justin isn’t related to the Robertsons, though; he has a family of his own — a wife and two small kids. Here’s everything to know about his family and what’s going on with his kids.

Justin Martin from 'Duck Dynasty' has been married for over a decade.

Justin Martin is married to Brittany Martin, and they celebrated their 10th anniversary in May 2025, which means they tied the knot in 2015. But they've been together 12 years in total. The two are very vocal about the love they have for each other, as well as the trials of marriage and how it’s not always perfect. But one thing they credit each other for is being a constant in their lives.

Brittany calls meeting Justin a “God move,” since she lived eight hours away and somehow, their paths crossed. While the couple seems to be in a really good place now, Brittany says life wasn’t always smooth sailing. “I grew up with a lot of inconsistency, chaos, and heartbreak. It led me down a dark road, to say the least,” she wrote in her 10-year anniversary post to Justin.

Brittany says that at the time, Justin was “a light in the darkness” and has “been the one constant in [her] life.” She credits him for being her "safe space" and for being a great father. Justin, on the other hand, is just as grateful to have Brittany by his side through the ups and downs, and during “times of plenty and times of few,” as he shared in his 10-year anniversary post recognizing his wife.

It seems their steady support for each other has only made their relationship stronger. Justin shared that 2025 has been his favorite season of marriage, and reflected on a moment from August 2024, when he said Brittany “became a new person that [he] fell more in love with than [he] ever thought possible.”

Justin Martin and his wife share twin boys, Waylon and Jackson.

After Justin and Brittany decided they were ready to start a family, they struggled a bit to conceive, but were blessed with twin boys in October 2022 — Waylon David and Jackson Nash, born just two minutes apart. When they arrived, Justin shared a glimpse from the moment via Instagram, captioning the photo “Our hearts are full and family complete.”

The boys seem to be in overall good health, but they’ve had some ear issues here and there. On July 14, 2025, Justin shared on Instagram that they were gearing up for a surgical procedure to have tubes put in their ears and their adenoids taken out. “Tubes in and adenoids out. At least they’re in good spirits so far. Hopefully this will resolve the ear issues we continue to have,” he wrote.

