What Is Sadie Robertson's Net Worth? Learn All About the 'Duck Dynasty' Star's Fortune The reality TV show aired for 11 seasons on A&E. By Niko Mann Published June 30 2025, 4:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @legitsadierob

Fans of Duck Dynasty want to know Sadie Robertson's net worth, and we've got the answer. Duck Dynasty aired on A&E for 11 seasons and featured the Robertson family during duck hunting season in West Monroe, La. Sadie is the daughter of Willie and Korie Robertson, and Willie is the son of Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson and his wife, Miss Kay Robertson.

Article continues below advertisement

Phil died on May 25, 2025, at the age of 79 after suffering from Alzheimer's disease. The Duck Commander founder was born in Louisiana and played college football at Louisiana Tech in the 1960s before creating the Duck Commander duck call. He also founded his duck hunting company, Duck Commander, in the 1970s. He had five children, and Sadie is one of his grandchildren. Sadie and her husband, Christian Huff, have two daughters and are expecting their third child, per People.

Source: Instagram / @legitsadierob

Article continues below advertisement

What Is Sadie Robertson's Net Worth From 'Duck Dynasty'?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sadie has built a career as an author and inspirational speaker. The reality TV star is also a fashion collaborator and a prominent voice in Christian media. Sadie also appeared on Season 19 of Dancing with the Stars and recorded a song with country music artist Alison Krauss. Her net worth is about $2 million.

Sadie Robertson Reality TV star, author, inspirational speaker. Net worth: $2 million Birthdate: June 11, 1997 Birthplace: Monroe, La. Mother: Korie Robertson Father: Willie Robertson Spouse: Christian Huff

Article continues below advertisement

Sadie has five siblings — Bella, John Luke, Willie Jr., Rowdy, and Rebecca. The former reality TV star announced that she and her husband were having a third child on Instagram on Valentine's Day in 2025. She captioned the post, "Our hearts are so full 🥹 another little love joining the Huff family." The post included a picture of Sadie, Christian, their daughters Haven Belle and Honey James, and sonogram pictures of their bun in the oven.

Article continues below advertisement

Christian and Sadie were married in 2019 at her family's ranch after dating for one year. After giving birth to Honey in 2021, she shared details of the delivery on social media. The couple's second child was born in 2023. "I don't know if 'pretty' is the word, but I've never felt more confident in my life with my body than the day that I had Honey," she wrote.

"It was a total different perspective than I have ever had of my body," she continued. "That is truly powerful and more than just an image. I didn't want to wear makeup, and I wanted my grandma to braid my hair because that's when I feel the most myself, and it's just such a raw moment." According to TODAY, Honey's shoulder and knee got stuck in the birth canal, and she was born with a purple face and was not breathing.

Article continues below advertisement

“They were about to take her to the NICU, and she just started breathing on her own," said Sadie. "They gave her a little oxygen that they had there, and then she just did it on her own." Sadie also said she had postpartum anxiety following the traumatic birth, and she once hid in the closet to cry so her in-laws wouldn't see. "I just told them 'I have to go to the bathroom,' and I went and I just started crying in my closet," she recalled.