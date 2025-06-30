John Reed Is Married to One of Willie's Daughters on 'Duck Dynasty' John Reed is part of the 'Duck Dynasty' revival. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 30 2025, 11:34 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @rebeccalorobertson

Even though Duck Dynasty: The Revival doesn't have the words "the next generation" in its title, that's sort of the way it seems. And fans of the original A&E series aren't complaining, though some do have questions about who they are watching in the larger-than-life TV family. This includes John Reed Loflin on Duck Dynasty.

He is part of the family because he married into it shortly before the original series ended. He joins other members of the family in the rebooted series that focuses more on the kids of the Robertson brothers. But now that John is part of the generation that is front and center in the revival, new fans and fans who have come back for more of the Robertson family want to know who he is.

Who is John Reed Loflin on 'Duck Dynasty'?

According to People, John married Rebecca Robertson in 2016. If you need a refresher on who Rebecca is, she is the foster child of Willie and Korie Robertson. They began fostering her in 2004 when she was 16, and she grew extremely close to the Robertson family, so much so that she became one of them eventually, though she does reportedly still have familial ties back in Taiwan.

John and Rebecca got married in Mexico in 2016, and Duck Dynasty went off the air in 2017. Rebecca didn't appear as much in the original series as some of the other Robertson kids did, which may be why some viewers are a little confused about who her husband John is and how he is part of the revival series.

Rebecca and John have three kids together, who are also featured on Duck Dynasty: The Revival, along with Willie and Korie's other adult children and their children. In January 2025, Rebecca shared an Instagram post to announce the show and share who would be in it.

"After months of filming and years of planning (with lots of prayers along the way), we can't believe we're back to share our lives with you ON TV!" She wrote under a picture of herself, John, and other adult Robertson kids and spouses. "And this time, it's the whole family — even the tiniest members! How fun is that?!"

What does John Reed Loflin do for a living outside of 'Duck Dynasty'?

According to John's Instagram bio, he goes by many titles, including a "fried chicken connoisseur" and "songmaker." His music profile only has two posts, but it also says that he expects to release an EP of his music soon. It's unclear if he is part of the family business too, or if his job for now is devoted dad and husband, but judging by Instagram, he definitely has those two titles secured.