Phil Robertson's Grandkids Along With Son Willie Are the Focus of 'Duck Dynasty' Revival One review said the show "will bore you to tears."

The Duck Dynasty revival features fan-favorite mainstays of the original series but primarily follows Willie and Korie, along with the grandkids of Duck Commander founder, Phil Robertson. In fact, it appears that the Robertson grandkids are going to be featured heavily throughout the show's revival on A&E, which appears to have divided fans of the original show.

Willie Robertson has several grandkids himself.

Willie and Korie have six children together: John Luke, who welcomed the birth of his first child with wife Mary Kate in October of 2019 and a second baby in September of 2023. Sadie Robertson married Christian Huff and they have two daughters: Honey and Haven. Bella, the youngest of Willie and Korie's kids, was married of June 2021 to Jacob Mayo.

Does Willie Robertson have adopted children?

In addition to their biological children, Willie and Korie have three adopted children that they've welcomed into the Robertson fold. Will is the adopted son of Willie and Korie Robertson and recently graduated from high school. He's been featured occasionally on Duck Dynasty and will be in the revival. He currently resides in Dallas, Texas.

Rebecca is technically the foster daughter of Willie and Korie who became one of the family. She runs a boutique along with Korie, and when she was married in 2016 to John Reed, Willie walked her down the aisle. Rebecca and John have three children together.

Also, in January of 2016, Willie and Korie adopted Rowdy when he was 13 years old. Korie spoke about their decision to welcome Rowdy into the family, and how adopting children has been a blessing in their growing family's lives.

"We are always open to adoption. We feel like adoption has blessed our family in so many ways. And we are so thankful for our kids both biological and adopted. So ‘never say never.’ That’s for sure," she said at an Angels in Adoption event in 2015.

Rowdy is an aspiring nature photographer and doesn't appear to be involved in the show's revival. According to Collider, the Duck Dynasty revival is heavily focusing on the daily lives of the series' grandchildren.

This can cause a shift in terms of expectations as to what folks will see on camera, however. As the website puts it, there are some folks who are tuning in hoping to watch more of the same Duck Dynasty that they've become familiar with over the years.

But the Robertson grandkids do have other endeavors and lives outside of Duck Commander. Sadie, for instance, has a massive social media following. John Luke owns King's Lane Coffee Roasters but said that the Robertson children were pretty much all living in the same neighborhood and working in the Duck Commander warehouse.

Because of this arrangement, he said that doing a revival show made sense. Furthermore, Sadie was pregnant with her third child while filming, adding another Robertson child to the mix. After the first episode dropped, fans have had differing opinions.

