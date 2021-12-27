Rebecca Robertson of 'Duck Dynasty' Calls Her New Baby Girl a 'Christmas Miracle'By Kori Williams
Dec. 27 2021, Published 2:38 p.m. ET
Fans of Duck Dynasty have seen the family expand over the years. Although the show has mainly focused on the patriarch and matriarch of the family — Willie and Korie Robertson — we've seen their six children grow over the years and have families of their own. One of them is Rebecca Robertson, who has been married for a few years now. Do she and her husband have any kids yet?
Does Rebecca Robertson of 'Duck Dynasty' have kids?
Rebecca is now a proud mom to two kids. She has a son named Zane Israel who was born on Jan. 11, 2019, and now, he's a big brother. She announced on her Instagram that she and her husband, John Reed Loflin, have just welcomed a baby girl.
"Hi world, meet Holland Lo Loflin ... our little Christmas miracle," Rebecca wrote in a post on Instagram. In a follow-up Christmas post, she said that the holiday was a lot different than in previous years.
"But we’ve had the most wonderful, whirlwind of a Christmas, to say the least," Rebecca wrote in the Instagram caption. "We are so grateful beyond measure as we received the most precious Christmas gift this year! Our baby girl 'surprised' us on Christmas Eve."
In the Instagram post where she announced the pregnancy, Rebecca stated that their baby was originally expected on Christmas Day.
Who is Rebecca Robertson's husband?
Back in 2016, Rebecca married her husband John Reed in Mexico, according to The Sun. Although he has TV and social media fame thanks to his wife, he's also a manager and president at McCorquodale Transfer, Monroe, a moving and storage company based in Monroe, Louisiana.
In an interview with The Knot, Rebecca and John Reed said they met at a Voodoo Music Festival in New Orleans on Halloween night in 2014. Rebecca said that she went out with one of her friends, and was staying with her friend's friends — and one of them happened to be John Reed's sister. From there, they met and started dating around Thanksgiving of 2014.
A little over a year later in January 2016, the two announced their engagement on Instagram. "Our story starts here," Rebecca wrote in the post's caption. "I said yes to my best friend for life."
Rebecca told The Knot that she and John Reed had agreed on a tropical theme for their wedding with all of her sisters as bridesmaids.
When John Reed popped the question, the two were walking together on the beach looking for shells.
In a journal entry page she posted to Instagram, Rebecca depicted the moment of her engagement with a drawing. The drawing shows that she is "clueless" about what is going on. But before she realizes it, John Reed has gotten on one knee with an engagement ring inside of a shell.
As the image shows, John Reed says that there's something inside the shell and Rebecca thinks it might be a slug. But she does figure out what was going on and says "yes" in the end.
Although John Reed keeps his personal life to himself, he posts a ton of pics with his family, and he let it be known that he and Rebecca celebrated five years of marriage on Dec. 3, 2021. "5 years of marriage has flown by," he said on his own Instagram page. "We have crammed an insane amount of good times in the 7 or 8 years we have known one and other. I love you and I’m excited about our family we are building!"
You can watch Duck Dynasty on Discovery Plus.