This 'Duck Dynasty' Star Learned Why Kissing a Sleeping Dog Is a Bad Idea

I get it. Dogs are man's best friend. They're loving, extremely loyal, and ridiculously cute. Their pack mentality makes them perfect for families, and there's something undeniably awesome about having a dog hanging around your home. However, there's a part of me that just can't shake the feeling that I'm engaging in some serious Stockholm Syndrome by keeping a dog around. And then there are ghastly incidents involving pets, like one that has Duck Dynasty fans asking what kind of dog Bobo is.
What kind of dog is Bobo on 'Duck Dynasty'?
If you aren't familiar with the Double-D, it's a show that ran from 2012 to 2017 and chronicled the daily lives of the Robertson clan, who built their fortune off of the Duck Commander duck calling brand of products. The popular tool is renowned by hunters all over the world, and sales for the company exponentially increased once the show aired.
However, a combination of dwindling ratings and bad press for reportedly homophobic remarks made by DD patriarch Phil Robertson ultimately put the kibosh on the show.
That doesn't mean that folks aren't still watching reruns of the program to get a look at the lives of the Robertsons and all of their duck-loving ways. And of course, to catch glimpses of the lovable Bobo.
Bobo appears to be a Jack Russell Terrier mix. The breed is known for their energy and dynamism, and they were originally used in England to help hunters chase down foxes. Jack Russell's boundless energy, intelligence, and tenacity made them relentless hunting companions, and it doesn't hurt that they're absolutely adorable (and The Mask had one named Milo as his sidekick).
It would make sense that the Robertsons would have a Jack Russell mix in their home, given their own proclivity towards hunting. Kay Robertson has been very vocal about her love for Bobo. In a 2013 interview with AL.com she stated: "Every morning I like to sit and pray out on my porch with [dogs] Bobo and JayJay look at the trees, hear the squirrels and birds. It's as if God is waiting for me to wake up and enjoy the trees and animals."
Kay's unfortunate lip-biting incident with Bobo hasn't soured her love for her furry companion.
It's hard to blame animals when they, you know, act like animals. (Remember that Chimpanzee that ripped a woman's face and hands off? Or how about the Grizzly Man who decided to go and live with the bears because he was a failed actor?) While what Kay went through is thankfully nowhere near as traumatic as those two instances, she was still fairly injured, all because she was trying to kiss Bobo while he was sleeping.
Alarmed, the dog immediately bit at Kay, causing her lip to split "about a quarter of an inch" according to Phil. Kay's mouth bled profusely after the inadvertent attack, which required her to get stitches and wear a face mask for the duration of her recovery.
Phil discussed the incident on his and his wife's Unashamed podcast: "I said, 'Move that rag a minute. She takes the rag off her face. And I'm looking at her top lip, was split in two, about a quarter of an inch. Her bottom lip, over on the right side, there was just a chunk gone — bleeding profusely is an understatement.'"
Their son, Alan, said that "First thing she [Kay] told dad when she came in — she said, 'I just want you to know that Bobo met me at the truck and he apologized.'"