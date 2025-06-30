These Days, 'Duck Dynasty' Star Jase Robertson Is Pretty Busy Outside of the Revival Hunting ducks and looking for treasure, Jase keeps busy these days. By Ivy Griffith Published June 30 2025, 4:21 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @realjaseduckman

In the world of duck hunting, few families are as prestigious as the Robertson family. When they became a household name through the Duck Dynasty series, each family member grew their own fandom by being unique. Among the most popular Robertson family members is Jase Robertson, who was responsible for creating many of the Duck Commander duck whistles.

But when the Duck Dynasty: Revival Season 1 kicked off in June 2025, Jase was nowhere to be seen. What is he up to now? Here's what we know about where Jase is these days and whether or not he will eventually appear on the Duck Dynasty: Revival series.

Where is 'Duck Dynasty' star Jase Robertson now?

Before the advent of Duck Dynasty, you probably couldn't have convinced the world that they would fall in love with a bunch of unique characters who live in the deep southern woods in Northern Louisiana who make their living hunting ducks and crafting duck calls. And yet that's exactly what happened.

But Duck Dynasty ended in 2017, leaving the future fame of the family in flux. Luckily, series like Going Si-Ral, Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty, At Home with the Robertsons, and Duck Family Treasure have all kept fans up to date with their favorites. Airing on Fox, Duck Family Treasures features Murry Crowe along with the competitive Jep and Jase as they hunt with their Garrett metal detectors.

And of course, as they hunt their beloved ducks. These days, Jase's Instagram shows that he is still out in the swamp hunting ducks, looking for treasure, and enjoying life at a speed only Jase can appreciate. He and his wife Missy share three children: Reed, Cole, and Mia, plus three grandbabies and counting (via Taste of Country).

Is Jase in the new 'Duck Dynasty'?

But when Duck Dynasty: Revival dropped in June 2025, Jase was conspicuously absent from the series. So will he appear in the new revival show at all? It seems likely.

In an interview with Taste of Country, Sadie Robertson explained why her uncles haven't been in the series so far. Primarily, she said, it's because Jase no longer works at Duck Commander, explaining that the next generation has stepped in to take over. And, she added of her father Willie, "My dad semi-retired, so what does that look like with his new phase of life?” She mused, "As a grandpa, traveling ... and so that’s kinda why there’s other reasons why Jase and Jep aren’t on this season."