Reality TV Star Phil Robertson Had a Sizable Net Worth Prior to His Death Phil Robertson's net worth was staggering at the time of his death. By Joseph Allen Published May 27 2025, 10:15 a.m. ET

Following the news that Duck Dynasty patriarch and star Phil Robertson had died at the age of 79, many looked back on his life and legacy, including the family he left behind. Duck Dynasty became something of a phenomenon roughly a decade ago, and helped propel Phil and his entire family to new levels of wealth.

Even as many look back at the show and at Phil's life in particular, some also want to know what his net worth was at the time of his death. Here's what we know.



What is 'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Phil had a net worth of $10 million at the time of his death. The family patriarch acquired that net worth first by inventing a new kind of duck call called Duck Commander, which eventually became a business worth several million dollars. That success only ballooned in the aftermath of Duck Dynasty, which ran for 11 seasons over the course of five years and eventually sold millions in additional merchandise.

Phil died five months after first sharing his Alzheimer's diagnosis.

Phil's death at the age of 79 came just months after he first announced that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. In announcing the news of his death, Phil's family expressed gratitude for the role that he had played in their lives.

"Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus,” Phil’s daughter-in-law Korie Robertson wrote.

“We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again," she added. "We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life," she continued. "We’re having a private service for now, but we’ll share details soon about a public celebration of his life."

The news of his death came just five months after Jase Robertson, one of Phil's sons, first announced that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and was struggling.