Why Is Beloved Robertson Family Member Jase Not on 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival'? Kay and Phil Robertson's son is nowhere to be found in the first season of A&E's reality legacy sequel.

The first season of Duck Dynasty: The Revival allowed the Robertson family to return to television years after the conclusion of the original series. A&E's successful reality show has put the owners of Duck Commander back into the spotlight, but there was something very noticeable about the first installment of the sequel. There's one crucial Robertson family member who hasn't been seen in Duck Dynasty: The Revival.

Jase Robertson developed several duck calls for Duck Commander. Due to how important the hunter was in the original show, fans might be wondering why the former Chief Operating Officer of the company was nowhere to be seen in the first season of the sequel. Why is Jase absent from Duck Dynasty: The Revival? Here's what we know about what's keeping Kay and Phil's son away from A&E's new series.

Why hasn't Jase Robertson appeared in 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival'?

Sadie Robertson is one of the youngest members of the family. Willie and Korie's daughter sat down for an interview with Taste of Country, where she revealed why her uncle wasn't a part of the sequel's first season. The reason Jase has been kept away from Duck Dynasty: The Revival is that he doesn't work for Duck Commander anymore. Jase has found other projects to keep himself busy.

In the aforementioned interview, Sadie mentioned that the group had no personal beef with either Jase or Jep Robertson, another family member who was missing from the show. The family is still on good terms with her uncles, even if Jase doesn't work for the company anymore. The Unashamed podcast is one of the projects the duck hunter has worked on during his time away from Duck Commander. The podcast has allowed Jase to share stories with his family's loyal fans for years.

Jase has been very active on his Instagram account. The duck hunter constantly keeps his followers entertained with clips from his podcast and with updates related to Duck Family Treasure. Before Duck Dynasty: The Revival focused on the entire family, Fox Nation gave Jase and Jep the opportunity to lead their own series, with Treasure being centered around their love for historic sites and natural wonders.

Will Jase return to the main 'Duck Dynasty' show in the future?

Sadie Robertson told Taste of Country that Duck Dynasty: The Revival will be coming back for a second season. Viewers can expect Willie and Korie Robertson's journey to continue with the handling of Duck Commander, but A&E has a few surprises in store for upcoming episodes of the show. More family members are coming back in the new installment of Duck Dynasty: The Revival.