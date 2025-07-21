Priscilla Robertson From 'Duck Dynasty' Is Pregnant, but Is She Married? Priscilla Robertson's pregnancy appears to have come before marriage. By Joseph Allen Published July 21 2025, 11:45 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jessicaduckwife

If you watched Duck Dynasty when it was originally airing, you likely think of Priscilla Robertson as a child. Unfortunately for us all, though, time marches forward, so much so that Jessica Robertson just announced that her daughter Priscilla is pregnant.

Although you might think that Jessica would have been over the moon about this news, her post making the announcement was a little more tepid than that. Here's what we know about why.

Is Priscilla Robertson from 'Duck Dynasty' married?

The main reason the post itself was less than fully enthusiastic appears to be that Priscilla is going to have this baby out of wedlock. The Robertsons are a devoutly Christian family, and pretty traditional to boot, which means that they don't typically approve of sex before marriage. Of course, her parents' disapproval of her actions doesn't seem to have stopped Priscilla, who is now getting ready to have her first child.

"Me & Jep are excited to welcome another new grandbaby in October," Jessica's post reads. "Priscilla will give birth to our granddaughter & we are blessed to add another grandbaby. This isn’t the plans we had laid out for Priscilla but God takes our meager offerings and turns them into His greatest blessings! We are so proud that Priscilla & Dillon chose life for their baby and we will all be rewarded with this precious baby girl!"

While we don't know how serious Priscilla's relationship with Dillon is, the fact that she is unwed seems to have been weighing heavily on her mother as she wrote that post. The photos she shared of Priscilla suggest that she's quite far along in her pregnancy, although we also don't know the gender of the baby or when exactly Priscilla is due.

Fans were not thrilled in the comments.

Although some people offered their support for Priscilla and said they were excited for her, others said that they were upset with how Jessica handled the announcement. "Ugh the disappointment she must feel when her own mom adds in: 'this isn’t the plans we had for….'" one person wrote, sympathizing with Priscilla. "Sad her sister's pregnancy was announced before hers, when clearly she was pregnant first. I hope she knows she's just as valid as her sister," another person added.

"Pregnancy is hard enough, even when it’s planned and expected. As families—and as a society—we often fall short (in SO many ways) to pregnant women, such as by adding qualifiers or projecting expectations, especially in moments that deserve unconditional support. I adore Jess, truly, but as a mom, I have to say this post falls short for me in some real ways. Especially with how publicly it’s being shared, I just wish the focus had stayed on celebrating Priscilla," another person added.