A Breakdown of Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs’s Relationship Timeline "Damn everyone’s breaking up. What’s in the air?" By Jennifer Farrington Published May 18 2026, 11:49 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor Jason Biggs is famously known for his roles in 2000s movies where he’s usually playing an awkward teenager or a guy dealing with a bad romance. In the dating realm, let’s just say Jason’s characters go through plenty of ups and downs, and while he usually ends up winning in the end, it takes a lot of humility and a few wrong turns to get there.

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But the same can’t be said for Jason in real life. That’s because he was with the same woman, Jenny Mollen, for 18 years of marriage before calling it quits in May 2026. Together, they also welcomed two boys. Here’s a breakdown of their relationship timeline and what led to their split.

A look at Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs's relationship timeline.

Source: Mega

Let’s go back to 2007, long after the American Pie movies were released (minus American Reunion) but before My Best Friend’s Girl came out, and that’s when Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen first met.

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The two actually crossed paths on the set of My Best Friend’s Girl, but before they got smitten with one another, Jenny admitted during a 2023 appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she was a little jealous of him at first. She said they were both up for a role in the film, and she felt a little envious of how big Jason had grown his career while hers was still on the rise.

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Despite that, they were set up on a blind date on Friday the 13th, notoriously known for being a day of bad luck, and surprisingly, things only went uphill from there. By January 2008, Jason and Jenny were engaged, so the blind date clearly went well (and everything after it did too). And just a few months later, in April 2008, they got married in Napa, Calif.

The couple spent the early years of their marriage not only focusing on each other but also on their careers, with both Jason and Jenny appearing in various TV shows and films during that time. By February 2014, they decided to expand their family and welcomed their first son on Feb.15. The couple let some time pass before they decided to collaborate on another project together, this time the movie Amateur Night, which was released in 2016.

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By 2017, Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen welcomed their second child.

About a year after the release of Amateur Night in 2016, Jason and Jenny expanded their family once again, this time welcoming another son in October 2017. The couple seemed to be doing just fine after that, with both of them making appearances together at various events.

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They also teamed up on the Dinner & Movie podcast with Scott Evans in 2025, signaling that everything was A-OK. But fast forward to May 2026, and news broke that the pair had decided to go their separate ways. However, despite ending their marriage after 18 years, the two still seem to be on solid ground, as a source told People in mid-May that they remain on “great” terms.