Another Marriage Bites the Dust: Jason Biggs and His Wife, Jenny Mollen Have Broken Up "They are very much connected." By Tatayana Yomary Published May 14 2026, 4:20 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Nurturing a relationship, transitioning to marriage, and maintaining a healthy union is one that comes with a lot of hard work and dedication. In theory, choosing to do life with your person seems easy as can be, but when life deals you various cards, your union can be tested. As a result, some couples are able to navigate tough times and come out stronger than ever, while others eventually learn that their “person” is really not their person.

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For celebrities, there’s a lot at stake when a marriage comes to an end. Between balancing assets and trying to maintain cordiality for the sake of the children, many couples are unable to end things without the drama. However, in the case of Jason Biggs and his ex-wife, fellow actor Jenny Mollen, things are as picture-perfect as it could be.

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Jason Biggs and his wife, Jenny Mollen, have announced their divorce after 18 years together.

Another marriage bites the dust! According to People, Jason and Molly have decided to call their marriage quits. However, a representative for the couple shared that the pair is navigating the split with ease.

"They are very much connected," the source says of the former couple’s future as coparents. "I have no doubt that they will remain on excellent terms."

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Source: Instagram Jason and Jenny's kids.

Jason and Jenny share two children: 8-year-old Lazlo, and 12-year-old Sid. And while the pair have recognized that they no longer fit as a romantic couple, they are both devoted to being the best co-parents and are reportedly on “great terms.” In fact, the outlet shares that both Jason and Jenny enjoyed family time with their little ones for Jason’s 48th birthday and shares that they “are doing great.”

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Jason Biggs may have to split his hefty net worth in divorce proceedings.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jason had accumulated a net worth of $10 million. This figure is the combination of his work as an actor and producer.

Jason Biggs Actor and producer Net worth: 10,000,000 Jason Biggs is an American actor and producer who gained notoriety after appearing in the American Pie franchise. Birthdate: May 12, 1978 Birthname: Jason Matthew Biggs Birthplace: Pompton Plains, NJ Father: Gary Louis Biggs Mother: Angela Biggs Children: Two sons Marriages: Jenny Mollen (m. 2008-2026) Education: Montclair State University

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As a child actor, Jason earned roles in As the World Turns, Mad TV, and Dharma & Greg. However, there was one role that fans admit catapulted Jason into stardom.

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Fans fondly remember Jason portraying Jim Levenstein in the franchise hit American Pie. The iconic coming-of-age comedy gave viewers a look at high school buddies navigating social pressures while honoring a pact to lose their virginities. From there, Jason became a household name and could be seen in various roles in the TV and film space.

Aside from the small screen, the outlet shares that Jason appeared on Broadway in The Graduate and Modern Orthodox. Throughout his career, Jason has earned nearly 70 acting credits and 6 producer credits.