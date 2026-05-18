Jason Biggs Built His Net Worth Through Comedy Films and TV Roles Jason Biggs became a household name after starring as Jim in the wildly successful 'American Pie' franchise. By Alisan Duran Published May 18 2026, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Actor Jason Biggs became one of the most recognizable comedy actors of the late 1990s and early 2000s thanks to his breakout role in American Pie. Over the years, the actor expanded beyond teen comedies by appearing in television series, Broadway productions, and streaming hits.

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While many fans still associate Jason with Jim Levenstein from the American Pie films, the actor has quietly built a lengthy entertainment career that reportedly contributed to a sizable fortune.

Source: MEGA

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Jason Biggs’s net worth is reportedly around $10 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jason reportedly has an estimated net worth of $10 million. The outlet noted that the figure reflects an assumed split of assets following Jason’s reported divorce from actor and author Jenny Mollen in May 2026.

Jason Biggs Actor, Producer, Host Net worth: $10 million Jason Biggs is an American actor and producer best known for starring as Jim Levenstein in the American Pie franchise. He also appeared in Orange Is the New Black, Broadway productions, and several comedy films throughout the 2000s. Birthdate: May 12, 1978 Birthplace: Pompton Plains, N.J. Birth name: Jason Matthew Biggs Children: 2

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Much of Jason’s wealth reportedly came from his work in the American Pie franchise. According to the report, he earned $1 million for the first movie, $2 million for the sequel, and $5 million each for the third and fourth installments. That reportedly brought his total earnings from the franchise to roughly $13 million alone.

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Jason Biggs became famous through the ‘American Pie’ movies.

Jason rose to mainstream fame in 1999 after starring as awkward teenager Jim Levenstein in American Pie. The film became a massive box-office success and helped launch one of the most recognizable teen comedy franchises of its era.

He later reprised the role in American Pie 2, American Wedding, and American Reunion. Alongside the film series, Jason also appeared in movies including Saving Silverman, Loser, My Best Friend’s Girl, and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

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Before his film breakthrough, Jason had already built an acting résumé through television projects like As the World Turns, which earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination during his teenage years.

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Jason Biggs later found success on television and Broadway.

In the 2010s, Jason introduced himself to a new generation of viewers after joining Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black as Larry Bloom. The role marked a major television resurgence for the actor during the streaming era.

Outside of television and movies, Jason also spent years performing on Broadway and working in theater productions like The Graduate and Modern Orthodox. He additionally hosted the Fox game show Cherries Wild and worked as a producer on later projects.