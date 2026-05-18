José Mourinho’s Net Worth Reflects His Decades of Soccer Success José Mourinho reportedly earned millions from coaching contracts, endorsements, and even severance payouts. By Alisan Duran Updated May 18 2026, 10:39 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Soccer coach José Mourinho has spent decades building one of the most recognizable careers in global soccer. Nicknamed “The Special One,” the Portuguese manager became famous for his fiery personality, championship-winning teams, and headline-making press conferences throughout Europe.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the years, José has coached some of the biggest clubs in the sport, helping transform himself into one of the wealthiest managers in soccer history. His earnings reportedly stretch far beyond his coaching salary alone.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

José Mourinho’s net worth reportedly sits around $120 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, José’s estimated net worth is around $120 million. Much of that fortune reportedly comes from his lengthy coaching career across Europe’s top leagues, including the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A.

José Mourinho Soccer Manager Net worth: $120 million José Mourinho is a Portuguese soccer manager known for coaching elite clubs including Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester United. Nicknamed “The Special One,” he is considered one of the most successful and highest-paid soccer managers in the world. Birthdate: Jan. 26, 1963 Birthplace: Setúbal, Portugal Birth name: José Mário dos Santos Mourinho Félix Marriages: Matilde Faria (1989-present) Children: 2

Article continues below advertisement

During his time managing powerhouse clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Manchester United, José reportedly earned annual salaries exceeding $20 million. Reports have also claimed that he collected massive severance payouts after leaving several coaching jobs throughout his career.

His earnings have not been limited to soccer management alone. José has also partnered with major global brands including Hublot, Adidas, and Jaguar, helping expand his income through endorsement deals.

Article continues below advertisement

Teams coached by José Mourinho include several soccer giants.

Throughout his career, José has managed a long list of internationally recognized clubs. Some of the most notable teams coached by the Portuguese manager include Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Roma, and Fenerbahçe.

Article continues below advertisement

José first gained widespread attention after leading Porto to a UEFA Champions League title in 2004. His success eventually helped him secure high-profile jobs across Europe, where he became known for his defensive tactics and ability to win trophies quickly. His coaching style and outspoken personality have also helped keep him in the spotlight even during difficult stretches of his managerial career.

Article continues below advertisement

José Mourinho has remained one of soccer’s highest-paid managers.

According to Planet Football’s 2026 rankings, José remains among the sport’s top earners, although managers like Diego Simeone and Pep Guardiola reportedly rank ahead of him financially.