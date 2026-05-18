Fans Have Been Asking About Antonio Cipriano's Girlfriend — Here's Everything We Know It's clear from Antonio's dating history that he definitely has a "type," and that's the performing arts kind of woman. By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 18 2026, 9:18 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

With Off Campus streaming on Amazon Prime, fans have been wondering about the actors' real love lives. Antonio Cipriano is no exception, as the public inquires about his girlfriend.

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The couple has been very open about their relationship, as they appear on each other's social media feeds, attend red carpet events together, and gush about one another in interviews. So, who is Antonio's lucky lady, and is their relationship built to last?

Source: MEGA

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Antonio Cipriano's girlfriend is a fellow artist.

Antonio's girlfriend is named Justine Verheul, and she's a fellow artist who is known for her work as a choreographer, director, and performing artist. The duo has been together since 2023 and appears to be completely smitten with each other.

Clearly, they're convinced their relationship will last, as Antonio and Justine have started to join forces professionally as well. They co-founded Might Be Smart Productions in 2025, and Justine recently provided the background vocals for Antonio's song "Runaways."

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @justineverheul

Much of Justine's social media includes cute photos and videos of her and Antonio on their various adventures. The pair travels together, sings duets, and supports one another's professional endeavors. All while writing cute comments and captions about their affection for one another, of course.

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One such Instagram caption includes Justine writing, "Celebrating one year loving my favorite person in the world, singing a song that is very special to both of us." Another post, with a picture of the duo, features Antonio's comment, which is a series of hearts.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @justineverheul

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Antonio's dating history reveals a "type."

It's clear from Antonio's dating history that he definitely has a "type," and that's the performing arts kind of woman. Before dating Justine, Antonio was in a relationship with singer/actor/Broadway star Reneé Rapp. The duo met in the musical theater world, and much like Justine working with Antonio on "Runaways," the couple was known to duet together.

They were together from 2019 to 2021 and were relatively private, as they never revealed why they didn't work out. That said, many of Reneé's fans believe some of her particularly vulnerable songs are about her split from Antonio. However, neither actor has confirmed that to be true.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @reneerapp

Antonio is grateful for his musical theater background.

Antonio's musical theater experience dates all the way back to his childhood, as the actor grew up performing in various local and school productions. He was also a member of the Michigan Opera Theatre Children's Chorus. It's truly musical theater that Antonio has to thank not just for his romances, but also for his professional success. The actor's breakout role was on Broadway's Jagged Little Pill in 2019.