Reneé Rapp Doesn't Really Want You to Know Who She's Dating Reneé Rapp has talked openly about being bisexual, but she is less interested in revealing exactly who she is dating. That said, here's what we know.

Fans admire actress and pop star Reneé Rapp for many reasons. She plays Regina George in the Mean Girls movie musical and is behind massive hit songs like "Tattoos."

She's also openly bisexual, and has talked about her struggles to accept her own sexuality. Still, Reneé doesn't necessarily want her fans to know every aspect of her dating life, and actually worries a lot about what's said about her private romances, true or untrue.

Reneé Rapp isn't immune to online rumors about who she is dating.

The Sex Lives of College Girls alum says that not everything you see online about who she is dating is true — but it still doesn't always sit well with her. "I see so much about my love life online. Some of it is totally funny and doesn't affect me, and others of it really, really f---ing hurts my feelings. Trying to figure out how to deal with it," Reneé told People in August 2023.

She went on to admit, "It's definitely something that I struggle with and that will keep me up at night, and also something that I can laugh at some days. It just really depends. A lot of the things though are f---ing crazy and hilarious and also very hurtful."

Meanwhile, the star previously confirmed she is bisexual. “I literally hated myself for months because I’m bisexual,” she recalled to The Cut in August 2023, adding in part, "I was being very homophobic to myself."

About who she is dating, the actress mused at the time, “I’m in love with everybody at all times. I absolutely have a type; I have a couple of types. I went through a phase of dating people who look like me.” She went on to say, “I’m in a very brunette era. Anybody with, like, brown curly hair is like kryptonite to me. I’m such a slut for somebody with an artistic vision and a strong opinion.” Could she have been talking about Alissa Carrington?

Reneé Rapp was rumored to be dating Alissa Carrington.

Model and influencer Alissa Carrington has "brown curly hair." Coincidence? Maybe. In August 2023, the singer shared a very short TikTok clip of the two together, getting up close and personal. Neither has confirmed that they are in a relationship.

However, the women have also been photographed by paparazzi, and are dating by all accounts, despite their attempts to play coy about their status as a couple.

Alissa Carrington and Reneé Rapp in September 2023 in NYC

Here's what Reneé did say to People in August 2023 about who she is with (whether that person is Alissa or not): "I swore up and down I would never be in a public relationship and then I just found someone who I really loved and made me feel really safe and comfortable. So then I started posting with this person, and then it became a whole thing. Now I'm like, f--k, I have to deal with the consequences of my own actions of publicly co-signing someone as my partner."