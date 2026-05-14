Who Is 'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly’s Husband? Inside Her Marriage to Kyle Baugher "The love of my life." By Alisan Duran Published May 14 2026, 4:12 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Kelly Reilly may play the fiercely outspoken Beth Dutton on Yellowstone, but the actress has kept her real-life relationship far more private. Over the years, Kelly has occasionally shared small details about her marriage to husband Kyle Baugher while largely staying away from the spotlight.

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According to PEOPLE, Kelly first met Kyle at his brother’s wedding in Marfa, Texas. The actress later revealed during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show that she initially believed her future husband was actually from Texas before learning he grew up on Long Island, N.Y. What else do we know about her husband? Keep reading to find out.

Kelly Reilly married her husband Kyle in 2012.

The couple eventually married in Somerset, England, in 2012 after spending years balancing a long-distance relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom. Kelly has since described Kyle as “the love of my life” while continuing to keep most details about their relationship private.

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In 2023, she gushed about their nuptials on Instagram, writing, "We were married in somerset ,England surrounded by the countryside I love. This morning exactly 11 years later in Utah with you surrounded by rock, wild desert flowers, and Navajo willows. Mary Olivers poem for you today (thank you , thank you )."

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Does Kelly Reilly have kids with Kyle Baugher?

Despite occasional online speculation, there is no public evidence suggesting that Kelly and Kyle have children. According to WalesOnline, the actress has remained extremely private about her personal life outside of acting.

Some fans previously questioned whether Kelly had a child after seeing social media posts connected to her personal life. However, outlets including WalesOnline reported that there is “nothing to suggest” the actress has children.

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Kelly has instead occasionally shared photos of the couple’s miniature schnauzer over the years. According to PEOPLE, the actress once posted a rare photo of Kyle with their dog during a hiking trip while referring to them as her “loves” in the caption.

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Kyle himself also stays off social media and rarely appears publicly with Kelly. While the actress occasionally posts glimpses of their life together online, the financier has largely remained outside the public eye throughout her career.

Kelly Reilly’s net worth reflects her successful acting career

Kelly built a successful acting career long before Yellowstone became a television phenomenon. The British actress appeared in projects including Sherlock Holmes, True Detective, Flight, and A Haunting in Venice before taking on the role of Beth Dutton.

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Source: Paramount+ Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler in Dutton Ranch.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kelly has an estimated net worth of around $5 million thanks to her years working in television and film. Meanwhile, Kyle works as a financier after graduating from Princeton University with a history degree, according to PEOPLE.

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Kelly has occasionally spoken about how important her private life is amid the attention that comes with starring on a hit series. In a February 2025 interview with Town & Country, the actress described home with Kyle as one of the few places where she feels fully grounded away from Hollywood “noise.”