Season 4 of 'True Detective' Is Officially Underway — When's the Release Date?
Starring Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey, and Michelle Monaghan, Season 1 of True Detective garnered critical acclaim instantly upon release. Receiving five Emmy and two Critics' Choice Television Awards nominations, the season immediately became a cult-classic.
The creators have continued to up the ante with Seasons 2 and 3. In March 2022, HBO announced that it has renewed the hit show for a Season 4, giving True Detective fans much to look forward to. When's the release date of Season 4?
Season 4 of 'True Detective' is currently in development. When's the release date?
Each season of True Detective transports viewers to a different slice of the world. Set in Louisiana, Season 1 explores the heinous wrong-doings of a serial killer with a flair for the occult. Season 2 explores motifs like corruption and local politics through the investigation into Ben Caspere's mysterious death, while Season 3 juxtaposes three timelines set in 1980, 1990, and 2015 to address the disappearance of Will (Phoenix Elkin) and Julie Purcell (Lena McCarthy). What about Season 4?
The creators made a new announcement concerning the style, cast, and plot of Season 4 of True Detective on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Unfortunately for fans, there has been no word yet about the release date of Season 4. The new episodes will likely premiere in mid-2023 or the fall of 2023, outlets like Bustle state.
Kali Reis and Jodie Foster will step into the lead roles in Season 4 of 'True Detective.' Who makes up the cast and crew?
Kali Reis and Jodie Foster have been cast in the lead roles in Season 4 of True Detective, per Sports Illustrated. A world champion boxer and actress, Kali is scheduled to play Evangeline Navarro, Detective Liz Danvers' left hand in True Detective. Kali's current projects include Black Flies, Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire's drama-thriller starring Katherine Waterston, Sean Penn, and Tye Sheridan.
Issa López has joined the series as the showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer, as Nic Pizzolatto left HBO for FX in 2021. As part of the deal, he likely gave up on his responsibilities as the original creator of True Detective.
According to a press release by Warner Bros. Discovery, Nic will continue to contribute to the show in the capacity of an executive producer. Jodie Foster, Alan Page Arriaga, and a group of others have also been named as the executive producers. Alan Page Arriaga has also been named as a writer on Season 4.
Here's what you should know about the plot, production dates, and filming location of Season 4 of 'True Detective.'
Jodie Foster portrays Detective Danvers, the eagle-eyed investigator ready to uncover the details surrounding the mysterious disappearance of six men working at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station. Season 4 of True Detective is subtitled Night Country.
Unlike the previous seasons, it is set in Alaska. The production dates for Season 4 have not yet been released. The new episodes will be filmed in Iceland.