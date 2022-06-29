Season 4 of 'True Detective' Is Officially Underway — When's the Release Date?

Starring Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey, and Michelle Monaghan, Season 1 of True Detective garnered critical acclaim instantly upon release. Receiving five Emmy and two Critics' Choice Television Awards nominations, the season immediately became a cult-classic.

The creators have continued to up the ante with Seasons 2 and 3. In March 2022, HBO announced that it has renewed the hit show for a Season 4, giving True Detective fans much to look forward to. When's the release date of Season 4?