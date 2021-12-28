Is 'Yellowstone's' Beth Dutton About to Leave the Show? The Character Is in Trouble

Season 4, Episode 9 of Yellowstone brought about some seismic changes for several characters — and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) was no exception.

In one of the first scenes, Beth throws a coffee cup at her old man, John (Kevin Costner), before showcasing her scar-covered back in a bid to get him to stop cowboying around busy diners as he did in Season 4, Episode 8. As the episode progresses, things get very tense between the father-daughter duo. What's next? Is Beth leaving Yellowstone?