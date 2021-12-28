Is 'Yellowstone's' Beth Dutton About to Leave the Show? The Character Is in Trouble

Is 'Yellowstone's' Beth Dutton About to Leave the Show? The Character Is in TroubleBy Leila Kozma
Dec. 28 2021, Published 12:39 p.m. ET
Season 4, Episode 9 of Yellowstone brought about some seismic changes for several characters — and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) was no exception.
In one of the first scenes, Beth throws a coffee cup at her old man, John (Kevin Costner), before showcasing her scar-covered back in a bid to get him to stop cowboying around busy diners as he did in Season 4, Episode 8. As the episode progresses, things get very tense between the father-daughter duo. What's next? Is Beth leaving Yellowstone?
Is Beth leaving 'Yellowstone'?
Season 4, Episode 9, kicks off with a philosophical conversation between Beth and her fiancé, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). Beth tells him she knows nothing will happen to him — to which Rip responds with a crushing observation. He reminds her that no one is exempt from dying.
But it's Beth who gets caught up in a whole lot of trouble by the time the action-packed episode comes to an end. The quarrel with her dad gives way to a war-like scene, with John declaring that she should leave the ranch. The catch is: The ranch is quite a big deal for her.
As loyal viewers of Yellowstone will recall, Beth had quite the conversation with Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) in Season 4, Episode 7, urging her to upgrade her usual routine of pre-brunch protesting and do something slightly more radical.
Her words of wisdom seem to resonate with Summer, who eagerly agrees to take one for the team. Taking inspo from antifa, she slaps a police officer. Season 4, Episode 9 finds her in jail — hoping John might be the man to come to the rescue and help her get out of the whole ordeal.
"We don't kill sheep. We kill wolves," John Dutton tells Beth in a crucial scene.
Unfortunately for Beth, Summer doesn't have any qualms about snitching on her. Her confession winds John right up, to put it lightly. In a crucial scene, John tells Beth that her time on the farm is up.
"We don't kill sheep. We kill wolves. What you did was cruel, honey," John says. "You really disappointed me, honey. And I never thought I'd say that about you. You know it's best if you go somewhere else while I do it."
He then urges her to find a new home. Beth asks Walker (Ryan Bingham) to play a sad song so she can let the emotions rip through. Rip catches her mid-cry and proceeds to do absolutely nothing. (The whole scene spells trouble for the Montana couple.)
Kelly Reilly has played Beth Dutton since Season 1, Episode 1 of 'Yellowstone.'
Kelly first shot to fame with After Miss Julie, a theater production which ran from November 2003 through February 2004 at London's Donmar Warehouse. A Laurence Olivier Award nominee, she went on to appear in Prime Suspect: Inner Circles, Above Suspicion, and True Detective.
Born in Chessington, Greater London, she likely moved to the U.S. in the 2010s. In a 2011 interview with The Guardian, she briefly talked about going back and forth between the U.K. and the U.S. "I spend a lot of time across the pond. I spend a lot of my time on airplanes. I'm probably going to do the move soon," she remarked back then.
The Season 4 finale of Yellowstone could capture Beth's redemption — or her ultimate demise. To find out what's next for Beth, make sure to tune into the final episode of Yellowstone Season 4 airing on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on Paramount Network.