Matthew Lillard Is an Evil Dad in 'FNAF'—In the Real World, He's a Loving Father of Three Whether he's big bad dad in 'FNAF' or just "dad" at home, Matthew Lillard is a multi-faceted person with a limitless portfolio. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 16 2025, 4:22 p.m. ET

To most of the world, Matthew Lillard is the face of Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, or even the diabolical big baddie in the Five Nights at Freddy's movies. But to his fans, he's just the nerdy Internet Dad who loves his fans as much as they love him.

And at home, he's the actual dad to three children. Matthew has been larger than life in Hollywood for decades, but he's also somehow stayed grounded and relatable. Which may be, in part, due to the way he raised his children. Here's what we know about Matthew Lillard's kids: Addison, Ace, and Liam.

Here's what we know about Matthew Lillard's kids.

Raising kids in Hollywood isn't an easy feat. While you might have every convenience and resource at your fingertips, it's much harder to raise kids in a self-aware and loving way when the world is moving at lightning speed around you, and you have millions of fans ready to boost your ego. Somehow, Matthew never let it get to his head. Perhaps because of his wife of 25 years, Heather, who grounds him, or his children, who humble him.

In October 2025, he mused to People that, to his children, he's simply the guy that "makes them take the trash out, pays for their college, [and] is there to sort of help guide their creative life." He added, "I would venture to say that they don't really consider me in any way, shape, or form as an actor. They consider me as their father, and that's all you really would ever want.”

Addison Lillard is Matthew and Heather's oldest child.

Ironically, Matthew became a father for the first time when he and Heather welcomed daughter Addison the same day his famed role in the Scooby-Doo live action movie hit the big screen. In 2024, Matthew looked back on the day wryly, saying, "I was literally holding my newborn child, and the head of the studio called to [say] congratulations. And I said, 'Yeah, she's beautiful. I can't believe it.' He's like, 'No, we just greenlit the second movie' " (via E! News).

Addison is an artist who posts her work to her Instagram, although she doesn't seem inclined to follow her father into the world of the performing arts.

Ace Lillard is attending Carnegie Mellon.

Heather and Matthew welcomed their second child, Ace, in 2004. Unlike their sister, Ace is pursuing a career in acting. They have stepped out in Hollywood already, attending the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, and they will graduate from Carnegie Mellon in 2027.

In 2024, Matthew told E! News, "They're incredible. They are just an amazing artist. And for me to watch them grow in the space ... I was a kid that didn't even go to school.

Liam Lillard doesn't want to follow in his famous father's footsteps.

Heather and Matthew's youngest child, Liam, takes after his oldest sibling and does not seem to want to be an actor. Matthew told E! News, "He was like, 'I want nothing to do with that. Nothing about that is appealing to me.'" Rather, the youngest Lillard child is an athlete, according to his father.