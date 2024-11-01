Home > Entertainment Matthew Lillard's Acting Career Is Going Strong Despite His 'Scooby-Doo 2' Flop Matthew stars in the 'Five Nights at Freddy's' sequel, 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2,' which debuts in theaters in December 2025. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 1 2024, 5:55 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor Matthew Lillard revealed in an October 2024 interview with Business Insider that his role in Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed dampened his career, leaving him questioning whether he’d ever snag a gig again. This was particularly surprising given his appearances in some of the most iconic '90s films that highlighted typical teenage experiences — remember She’s All That and Scream? Those films are forever filed under the best movies of all time for millennials.

For those who grew up in the '90s, Matthew is a staple on the TV screen. His recognizable voice, especially in the Scooby-Doo series, only cements his status as one of the most memorable actors of that era. So, what is he doing now?

What is Matthew Lillard doing now?

Source: Insatgram/@matthewlillard Matthew Lillard with his wife and kids in July 2024.

Matthew is still acting and regularly updates his Instagram account to keep fans informed about his latest projects. One of his recent roles is as the main antagonist in Five Nights at Freddy's, where he plays both Steve Raglan and William Afton. This casting is fitting, considering his memorable performance as Stu Macher, the killer in Wes Craven's slasher film Scream.

Needless to say, Matthew excels in horror roles, which is likely why he’s been brought back to star in the Five Nights at Freddy's sequel, Five Nights at Freddy's 2, set to hit theaters on Dec. 5, 2025.

In addition to his roles in major films, Matthew is exploring the culinary world by hosting the baking competition show Killer Cakes, which premiered on Prime Video on Oct. 8, 2024. Although he thought his acting career was over after Scooby-Doo 2, it turns out he was wrong. His talents continued to shine, landing him major roles and new opportunities.

When he’s not acting, Matthew Lillard enjoys outdoor activities, reading, and pursuing business ventures.

Matthew seems to love spending time outdoors and encourages his fans to do the same. In an Instagram post shared in July 2024, he wrote, “Fit check. Be SEXY. Go to a park, read for fun.” He also revealed one of his favorite authors, Christopher Buehlman, whose books are primarily categorized as horror — surprise, surprise!

Matthew also launched a premium tequila line called Macabre Spirits, tapping into his love for all things horror. On Oct. 31, he teased "the perfect burial attire," a clothing collab between him and Macabre Spirits.

Is Matthew Lillard married?

He is! Like Melissa Peterman, Matthew holds the crown for a long-lasting marriage in Hollywood. In an Aug. 27, 2024 anniversary post on Instagram, he acknowledged his wife, Heather Helm, with whom he has been married for 24 years. "In Hollywood, that’s equivalent to, like, 47 human years. I am as lucky as it gets. I adore you madly, Heather Lillard. True story."