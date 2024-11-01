Home > Entertainment Melissa Peterman Has One Son, Whom She Shares With Husband John Brady "19 years ago today my world got better, brighter, more fun and louder," Melissa wrote in a birthday tribute to her son. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 1 2024, 4:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Actress Melissa Peterman, who will forever be remembered as the silly yet caring Barbra Jean from the hit show Reba, has brightened our TV screens for decades. Her latest role features her as a bartender in the NBC sitcom Happy's Place, reuniting her with Reba McEntire — a duo that never gets old!

While we know a lot about her acting style, there’s more to her than just her career. She’s also a mom. Find out all about Melissa’s son.

How many kids does Melissa Peterman have?

Melissa has one child, a son named Riley David Brady, whom she shares with her husband, John Brady. The two tied the knot in 1999 and welcomed their only child in 2005. Melissa is known to gush about Riley on social media, especially during his birthdays. For his 19th birthday, celebrated on Oct. 20, 2024, she wrote, "19 years ago today my world got better, brighter, more fun and louder. Happy Birthday Riley. I love you forever and always.

She also posted a heartfelt message for his 18th birthday on Instagram, writing, "You are kind, smart, funny, and good at so many things. You're taller than me now but you will always be my baby. I love you. I'm proud of you."

It seems Melissa’s son isn’t too fond of having his recent photos shared online, as she said in the tribute post that she left them out "because I know you hate that." She also added humorously, "Plus you're 18, and I think you can sue me now."

Is Melissa Peterman pregnant?

As of this writing, Melissa doesn't appear to be pregnant. She hasn’t made any announcements, and her recent Instagram posts don’t show any sign of a baby bump. If anything, it seems she’s focused on working out. But we can see why some folks are posing the question.

In Happy's Place, which debuted on Oct. 18, 2024, there’s an ironic twist where Melissa's character, Gabby, considers having a baby. Adding to the fun, Steve Howey, who played Reba’s son-in-law, Van Montgomery, on Reba, is set to reunite with Melissa. But this time, he's bringing something different to the table.

According to TVLine, Steve will appear in the show’s Christmas episode titled “Ho-Ho-Howey,” where he’ll play a potential sperm donor for Gabby as she explores the path to motherhood. So, for now, Melissa's character could end up pregnant — on TV, that is — but it doesn’t seem she’s expecting another child in real life anytime soon.

Is Melissa Peterman still married?

Melissa is still married to her husband, John. They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in June 2024, marking quite a milestone, especially for a Hollywood couple.