Catch Up With the Cast of 'Reba' — Talented Actors Continue to Shine Reba McEntire starred in 'Reba' for years, giving fans a sitcom to fall in love with. What's the cast of 'Reba' up to today? We have an update. By Alex West Jan. 2 2024, Published 9:11 a.m. ET

A single mom who works too hard and loves her kids and never stops... Reba was a television series full of wholesome family antics and very real difficulties that women face when raising children. The main character, played by Reba McEntire, is truly a survivor after all the adversities she faced.

The cast of the show was full of plenty of talent and truly conveyed the complicated family dynamics. The show wrapped in 2007 and left fans wondering where their favorite actors ended up.

Reba McEntire - Reba Hart

Country singer Reba McEntire took over the lead role, even being the show's namesake. While they share the same name, the character in the show actually goes by Reba Hart and has a different backstory. After all, the real Reba is incredibly famous and known as royalty in her genre.

Reba went on to continue her success in music. However, she didn't drop acting entirely. She made appearances in shows like Last Man Standing, Young Sheldon, and Barb. In 2023, Reba joined a stacked judges panel on The Voice, but she wasn't able to beat music powerhouse Niall Horan at the game.

Following the lead of her character, Reba went through a divorce in 2015 from Narvel Blackstock. She started dating Rex Linn in 2020.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher - Cheyenne Hart-Montgomery

JoAnna Garcia Swisher played Cheyenne Hart-Montgomery who is one of Reba's children. Her acting career continued once the credits rolled after that last Reba episode. She secured roles in Sweet Magnolias, Privileged, Gossip Girl, Once Upon a Time, and The Mindy Project.

JoAnna also co-founded The Happy Place, a lifestyle publication posting upbeat content. In 2010, she married Nick Swisher and Reba was a bridesmaid in the ceremony.

Steve Howey - Van Montgomery

Reba's son-in-law and Cheyenne's husband, Van Montgomery, was played by the talented Steve Howey. He saw plenty of success after the sitcom, including roles in Shameless, Sons of Anarchy, and Bride Wars.

After an 11 year marriage, Steve divorced his wife, actor Sarah Shahi, in 2020. The pair now co-parent three children, William, Violet, and Knox. Since his divorce, Steve has been relatively quiet across social media.

Christopher Rich - Brock Hart

Reba's ex-husband and somewhat of the antagonist of the show, Brock Hart, was played by Christopher Rich. After the 2007 conclusion, he continued his acting career with roles in Melissa & Joey, Desperate Housewives, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Rizzoli & Isles.

Christopher stays pretty silent on social media, but it appears as though he's still happily married. Christopher and Eva Halina Rich married in 2003 and have twins Lily and Daisy. Christopher also has a daughter with his ex-wife.

Melissa Peterman - Barbra Jean Booker Hart

Barbara Jean Booker Hart, otherwise known as "BJ," is theoretically the woman who stole Reba's husband. She has a chipper and upbeat personality, but Reba doesn't quite like her. This peppy character was played by Melissa Peterman. After the show, Melissa appeared alongside Reba in the series The Hammer. She also snagged roles in Young Sheldon and Last Man Standing.

Scarlett Pomers - Kyra Hart

Scarlett Pomers plays Kyra Hart, the youngest of Reba's daughters. In later reflection, Scarlett revealed she developed an eating disorder while on the set. “I couldn’t stand thinking this was going to be the rest of my life," she said in a speech at Townson University, according to The Baltimore Sun. She moved on from acting and is now a photographer.

Mitch Holleman - Jake Hart