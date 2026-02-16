Maya Hawke's Husband Christian Lee Hutson Has Been Involved With Her Music Career Maya and her husband have been pretty low-key about their relationship so far. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 16 2026, 11:25 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After a surprise, intimate ceremony on Valentine's Day, Maya Hawke is now a married woman. The Stranger Things star got many of her former co-stars together for the ceremony, as well as her parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. Following the news that Maya is now married, many people wanted to know more about who she married.

Maya's new husband is not nearly as famous as she is, but he does have a devoted following of his own. Here's what we know about Maya's husband.

Who is Maya Hawke's husband?

Maya Hawke's husband is Christian Lee Hutson, and the two appear to have been dating for at least two years. Christian and Maya met after working together on music. Christian and Maya collaborated on her album "Chaos Angel," and he has also released a trio of solo albums and opened for Phoebe Bridgers. We don't know exactly when the two began dating, but we do know that their relationship stemmed from their creative partnership.

Christian confirmed that the two of them were engaged in 2025, and they made their red carpet debut together shortly thereafter. “I cannot recommend highly enough dating your friends. It’s the best,” Maya said on a 2024 episode of The Zach Sang Show. “They know you as a person, not as an idea. They see your feelings, your history, your reality. It is deeply grounding to feel seen that way.”

It seems, then, that Maya and Christian's relationship is exactly as low-key as their ceremony was. They gathered together some close friends and tried not to make too big a deal of their nuptials. Maya and Christian might continue to work together and separately, but they didn't feel the need to make their wedding into an enormous production. All they really wanted was each other.

Candid photos from Maya's wedding to Christian Lee Hutson have circulated online.

Although we don't have any official photos of the wedding nuptials just yet, plenty of photos of the bride and groom, as well as their attendees, have leaked online. The photos suggest that both Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, who were married from 1998 to 2005, were in attendance for the ceremony, as well as Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, and Charlie Heaton of the Stranger Things cast.

Notably, Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown were apparently not in attendance for the ceremony, although it's unclear if that's because they were unavailable or because they were not invited. Regardless, it seems clear that Maya forged some lasting friendships on the set of Stranger Things, even though she joined the show almost halfway through its run.