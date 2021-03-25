Mayim Bialik Has Several Ear Piercings — But What's Her Take on Tattoos?

Most fans will recognize Mayim Bialik as the mightily talented actress playing Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory and Kat in Call Me Kat.

Mayim frequently portrays hilarious, yet somewhat unconventional women. So, does she have anything in common with her on-screen characters, or is she completely different?

According to the grapevine, Mayim has several tattoos, including one on her neck. But are the rumors anything to go by?