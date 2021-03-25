Mayim Bialik Has Several Ear Piercings — But What's Her Take on Tattoos?By Leila Kozma
Mar. 25 2021, Published 12:38 p.m. ET
Most fans will recognize Mayim Bialik as the mightily talented actress playing Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory and Kat in Call Me Kat.
Mayim frequently portrays hilarious, yet somewhat unconventional women. So, does she have anything in common with her on-screen characters, or is she completely different?
According to the grapevine, Mayim has several tattoos, including one on her neck. But are the rumors anything to go by?
Mayim Bialik has a tattoo on her neck and around 15 ear piercings.
Mayim shared new details about her tattoos in an article for her lifestyle blog, Grok Nation.
She has a tiny, black and crimson pattern adorning the back of her neck. As she previously revealed in a tweet, she has another tattoo as well, but the latter can rarely be seen in photographs.
In addition to her ink, Mayim is a big fan of piercings — so much so that she has continued to build her collection over the years.
"I got my ears pierced as a baby but since then I have added twelve more piercings," Mayim said while partaking in a game of "Two Truths and a Lie" in a July 2012 episode of Good Afternoon America.
"I love how piercings look," Mayim previously remarked.
"I love how piercings look, I love accessorizing with hoops and studs and fun earrings," Mayim explained in a piece for her blog.
But some of her on-screen characters might not share her love of piercings and body art. According to a rumor, she had to take the piercings out while working on The Big Bang Theory.
However, Kat, the titular character of Call Me Kat is frequently spotted with exquisite pieces of jewelry.
Mayim previously joked about getting a tattoo to remind her of 'The Big Bang Theory.'
Asked about what tattoo she would get to commemorate her time spent working on The Big Bang Theory, Mayim jokingly remarked in an interview that she would consider shaving her head off and getting a design depicting a tiara before letting the hair grow back.
"I would shave my head and tattoo a tiara and then just let the hair grow back over it," Mayim said.
Mayim has a podcast and YouTube video series, 'Mayim Bialik's Breakdown.'
In addition to her work as an actress, Mayim runs a podcast and YouTube video series titled Mayim Bialik's Breakdown. Most episodes explore themes at the intersection of pop-psychology, religion, mental health, and sexuality.
One of the most-watched episodes is "Staying Present & Knowing Yourself with Kunal Nayyar," which has racked in 245,992 viewers and counting on YouTube.
Philosopher, author, and podcast host Sam Harris, Sofia with an F host Sofia Franklyn, show host Ricki Lake, and film director Abby Epstein are just some of the stars who recently appeared on Mayim Bialik's Breakdown.
