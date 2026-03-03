It's Giving Awkward — McDonald's CEO Tries Burger, and It Looks Like He Did Not Enjoy It
"What's the opposite of genuine and authentic?"
A wise person once said, "The camera doesn’t lie." Aside from being caught in 4K, the camera picks up on subtle facial expressions, movements, and body language that showcase whether or not someone is being truthful. While telling the truth should be standard practice, some folks make a point of telling a fib or two. However, being dishonest when you’re the face of a fast-food chain is the easiest way for folks to question your sincerity and maintain trust in your company.
If you catch my drift, Chris Kempczinski, CEO and president of McDonald’s, is getting bashed online. While there are plenty of reasons not to be pleased with him — from removing salads from the menu to snack wraps not tasting the same — many folks are side-eyeing him after he tries a burger and gives a seemingly forced response. Here’s the full scoop.
The McDonald’s CEO tries a burger, and it appears that he’s not feeling it, despite saying otherwise.
In a Feb. 3, 2026, Instagram video, Chris shows followers the new Big Arch burger. While there’s typically nothing wrong with company heads doing a taste test, this video was all wrong.
“This is something that we have tested already in Portugal, Germany, and Canada,” he says. “I love this product.”
For many, calling a burger a product was the first red flag. He goes on to say that he’s doing a “tasting right now,” but wanted to let folks know that he would finish the meal for his lunch.
He then describes the burger he calls big, breaking down the ingredients: a “unique, sesame poppyseed bun, two quarter-pound beef patties, the signature 'Big Arch' tangy sauce, and of course, some lettuce.” Based on the video, the sandwich includes white cheddar and crispy onions.
“I don’t even know how to attack it, there’s so much to it,” he says.
As he takes a bite — a particularly small bite — he chews the food a bit, then his eyes look to be forcefully rolled toward the back of his head to show his “enjoyment.”
“That is so good,” he says. “That’s a big bite.”
Naturally, social media users wasted no time ripping him a new one.
“This man does not like that ‘product,’” one user commented with a laughing emoji.
"What's the opposite of genuine and authentic?" one user questioned.
“Why is he so repulsed by his own food bruh,” another user commented.
“First time he's ever tried it. Terrible acting,” another user shared.
The McDonald’s Big Arch Burger is set to be available in the U.S. on March 3 for a limited time.
Per the McDonald’s Menu Spotter, the Big Arch Burger is set to be released across the U.S. on March 3. His video appears to have been made to promote the burger. However, it’s safe to say that Chris’s video was counterproductive.
Although Chris attempted to show how “good” the burger is, his body language spoke volumes. And as CEO, it probably would have been better to hire an actor or tap another colleague who would actually enjoy the burger.
McDonald’s describes the burger as “a premium flavor experience that delivers BIG with every bite. It’s our ‘most McDonald’s, McDonald’s burger' yet— a love letter to fans who simply can’t get enough.”
However, Chris’s video, which has over 47,000 likes and over 11,000 comments, may deter consumers from trying the burger. After all, many folks have long complained about the price increase across McDonald’s. So, it’s safe to say some folks won’t feel comfortable spending their money on a burger that doesn’t seem appetizing.