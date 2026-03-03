It's Giving Awkward — McDonald's CEO Tries Burger, and It Looks Like He Did Not Enjoy It "What's the opposite of genuine and authentic?" By Tatayana Yomary Published March 3 2026, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@chrisk_mcd

A wise person once said, "The camera doesn’t lie." Aside from being caught in 4K, the camera picks up on subtle facial expressions, movements, and body language that showcase whether or not someone is being truthful. While telling the truth should be standard practice, some folks make a point of telling a fib or two. However, being dishonest when you’re the face of a fast-food chain is the easiest way for folks to question your sincerity and maintain trust in your company.

If you catch my drift, Chris Kempczinski, CEO and president of McDonald’s, is getting bashed online. While there are plenty of reasons not to be pleased with him — from removing salads from the menu to snack wraps not tasting the same — many folks are side-eyeing him after he tries a burger and gives a seemingly forced response. Here’s the full scoop.

The McDonald’s CEO tries a burger, and it appears that he’s not feeling it, despite saying otherwise.

In a Feb. 3, 2026, Instagram video, Chris shows followers the new Big Arch burger. While there’s typically nothing wrong with company heads doing a taste test, this video was all wrong. “This is something that we have tested already in Portugal, Germany, and Canada,” he says. “I love this product.”

For many, calling a burger a product was the first red flag. He goes on to say that he’s doing a “tasting right now,” but wanted to let folks know that he would finish the meal for his lunch. He then describes the burger he calls big, breaking down the ingredients: a “unique, sesame poppyseed bun, two quarter-pound beef patties, the signature 'Big Arch' tangy sauce, and of course, some lettuce.” Based on the video, the sandwich includes white cheddar and crispy onions.

“I don’t even know how to attack it, there’s so much to it,” he says. As he takes a bite — a particularly small bite — he chews the food a bit, then his eyes look to be forcefully rolled toward the back of his head to show his “enjoyment.”

“That is so good,” he says. “That’s a big bite.” Naturally, social media users wasted no time ripping him a new one. “This man does not like that ‘product,’” one user commented with a laughing emoji. "What's the opposite of genuine and authentic?" one user questioned. “Why is he so repulsed by his own food bruh,” another user commented. “First time he's ever tried it. Terrible acting,” another user shared.

Does anyone else find this unusual and suspicious with the @McDonalds CEO? Not only is his claim of a "big bite" super tiny, but the camera cuts where you never see him actually swallow. He doesn't look like he has held a burger in his life. It's really weird. #McDonalds pic.twitter.com/sq6i4arN1A — Amy Noelle (@NoelleTMD) February 26, 2026

The McDonald’s Big Arch Burger is set to be available in the U.S. on March 3 for a limited time.

Per the McDonald’s Menu Spotter, the Big Arch Burger is set to be released across the U.S. on March 3. His video appears to have been made to promote the burger. However, it’s safe to say that Chris’s video was counterproductive.

Although Chris attempted to show how “good” the burger is, his body language spoke volumes. And as CEO, it probably would have been better to hire an actor or tap another colleague who would actually enjoy the burger.

Ray Kroc used to drive around unannoced to McDonalds stores and ate few burgers a day (while counting burger wrappers in competitors trash to gauge their sales).



Current McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski looks like he gonna hurl after eating new Big Arch. pic.twitter.com/pmeSCjkhrM — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) March 1, 2026

McDonald’s describes the burger as “a premium flavor experience that delivers BIG with every bite. It’s our ‘most McDonald’s, McDonald’s burger' yet— a love letter to fans who simply can’t get enough.”