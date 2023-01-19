McDonald’s Worker’s “Churro Hack” Goes Viral on TikTok, but People Are Divided

When you think of a fast food restaurant's menu, you probably don't really think about versatility. Many popular chains have kitchens set up to concoct their popular offerings in the most efficient ways possible, so someone crafting a brand-new item out of whatever is available to them isn't exactly what people expect to see.

Article continues below advertisement

This is probably why folks go nuts over the idea of "secret" menu items and there are quite a few establishments that have them. Sure, people could gravitate towards these products because they like to feel like they're in on some kind of exclusive order no one else knows about more than the fact that these items are actually tasty.

But even "secret" order options are ones that you could, you know, actually order. You probably won't be able to convince a McDonald's location to serve you up these churros that were showcased in a viral TikTok by a Mickey D's employee, however.

Article continues below advertisement

A user who goes by Paige (@bentenproductions) on TikTok posted a video that shows them taking McDonald's burger buns and cutting them into vertical strips.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @bentenproductions

They then submerge the strips into frying oil and leave them there until they're brown and crispy. Once they were done, they placed the buns in what appeared to be a salad container and then covered them with sugar.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @bentenproductions

After shaking them vigorously, they revealed the McChurros that they made. Paige tries them on camera and then shares them with their co-workers who excitedly tried them out.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @bentenproductions

There were several TikTokers who said that they were impressed with Paige's ingenuity and some even said that they were upset that they couldn't walk into their own local McDonald's and order this item.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @bentenproductions

Others didn't think that the churros would taste that good because it didn't appear like there was any ground cinnamon added to the sugar that Paige added to their deep-fried concoction.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @bentenproductions

User @carlosdjr98 wrote, "Can’t call it churros if there ain’t cinnamon with the sugar," to which Paige replied with, "dawg i’m just trynna work w what i got"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @bentenproductions

There were others who said that her creation looked more like French Toast sticks than churros in the comments section, but Paige disagreed. Some TikTokers expressed their concern over the color of the oil that the TikToker used to make the churros, with one app user writing: "That oil makes me never want to eat at McDonald's again."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @bentenproductions

Some users however pointed out that McDonald's does offer sugar donuts which they said are probably closer in flavor to churros than the deep-fried burger bun creation that Paige made.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @bentenproductions