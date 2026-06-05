McJuggerNuggets Receives Death Threats After Sharing Pregnancy Termination Decision He also revealed that he and Ashley hope to try for a child again in the future. By Alisan Duran Published June 5 2026, 10:31 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Jesse Ridgway, better known online as McJuggerNuggets, is speaking out after a recent personal announcement sparked intense reactions across social media. The longtime YouTuber says he and his wife have faced significant backlash following a difficult decision involving their first pregnancy.

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While supporters have rallied around the couple, others have criticized them online, leading Jesse to share a lengthy response addressing the controversy. Now, many fans are looking for more information about what happened and why the discussion has drawn so much attention.

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Jesse Ridgway says he and Ashley received death threats

Jesse is speaking out after he and his wife, Ashley Ridgway, received what he described as “non-stop death threats” following a recent personal announcement. In a lengthy statement shared on X, Jesse said the backlash included being called “murderous pieces of s--t,” comparisons to Adolf Hitler, and attacks from people who disagreed with the couple's decision.

“I've never seen such hate and vitriol for two people grieving the loss of their unborn child and making an impossible decision,” Jesse wrote. He added that the reaction exposed “a side of humanity that is deeply disturbing.”

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Jesse also criticized critics who used religion to condemn the couple. He said some people invoked God or Jesus while threatening them online, which he described as hypocritical. According to Jesse, the criticism extended beyond disagreements about the situation and became personal attacks directed at both him and Ashley.

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The YouTuber also claimed that some online users referenced private details about the couple's lives, including their dog, which he said has Stage 4 kidney disease. Despite the backlash, Jesse said he remains committed to speaking openly about difficult topics and hopes others feel empowered to share their own experiences.

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Jesse Ridgway baby announcement led to intense online backlash

Earlier this year, Jesse and Ashley announced they were expecting their first child together. A few weeks later, the couple revealed that prenatal genetic testing showed their unborn baby had a 95 percent chance of being born with Down syndrome, also known as Trisomy 21.

After learning the diagnosis, Jesse and Ashley shared that they made the difficult decision to terminate the pregnancy. Jesse previously described the news as a “gut punch” and called the situation an “extremely touchy subject” for the couple.

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According to Jesse, the decision was made after careful consideration and discussions about the future. While some supporters praised the couple for being transparent about their experience, others strongly disagreed, sparking a debate that quickly spread across social media and news outlets.

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Jesse Ridgway defended Ashley amid criticism

Despite the controversy, Jesse expressed gratitude for the support he and Ashley have received from followers and families who have experienced similar situations. He said many people reached out privately to share their own stories and thank the couple for discussing a topic that is often kept private.

Jesse also defended Ashley against the criticism directed at her online. “My wife is a bad---,” he wrote. He praised her for enduring both the emotional trauma of the pregnancy loss and the public scrutiny that followed while continuing to look toward the future.