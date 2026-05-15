'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Is Pregnant, Keeping Baby Daddy Private "I did not think I was able to get pregnant but wow, I’m … pregnant." By Alisan Duran Updated May 15 2026, 10:34 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Angelina Pivarnick’s fertility journey became a major topic on the latest season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. After the reality star revealed she was trying to become pregnant, fans began revisiting earlier comments she made about her struggles with fertility and pregnancy loss.

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The conversation picked up even more after Angelina shocked castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola with a positive pregnancy test during the May 14 episode of the MTV series. The moment immediately sparked questions from viewers about Angelina’s past experiences with pregnancy.

Source: MEGA

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Angelina previously revealed she suffered a miscarriage before her pregnancy announcement.

Although Angelina recently announced her pregnancy on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, this was not her first pregnancy experience. According to Page Six, Angelina revealed during the current season that she suffered a miscarriage in 2011.

Angelina previously discussed the miscarriage publicly during a 2011 appearance on Father Albert. At the time, she said the pressures of fame and media attention surrounding Jersey Shore affected her emotionally following the loss.

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The reality star also spoke openly about her fears surrounding fertility during recent episodes. At one point, Angelina admitted she did not think she was able to get pregnant naturally. “I did not think I was able to get pregnant but wow, I’m … pregnant,” Angelina said in a confessional after learning the news. “This could be a great thing. This could be my fairy tale, my path, my baby.”

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Angelina later celebrated the announcement on X after the episode aired. “Guys secrets out !!! I’m pregnant :)” she wrote. “Thankful for @SammiSweetheart for being by my side when I found out. #jsfamilyvacation.”

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Angelina’s ‘Jersey Shore’ baby daddy has not been publicly identified.

During the episode, Angelina revealed she was pregnant after previously discussing sperm donors and fertility treatments throughout the season. Earlier episodes showed her opening up about wanting to become a mother and worrying she might not be able to conceive naturally. She later called the father of the baby, who was referred to on the show as “John Doe-Nor.”

“So I have some news for you,” Angelina said during the episode. “I am officially, definitely pregnant — we’re having a baby!” Angelina took the pregnancy tests during Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s daughter Luna’s first birthday party on the show, where several cast members reacted emotionally to the surprise announcement. Mike later shared a clip from the episode on Instagram showing him trying to keep the news secret after learning about the positive tests.

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Angelina has not publicly identified the baby’s father outside of the show. According to Page Six, the reality star previously joked about juggling “multiple” men while trying to become pregnant, though she later clarified on Instagram Stories that the comments were made “in jest.”