These ‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Are Now Proud Parents — Meet Their Adorable Kids! Many of the former party roommates are now raising families of their own. By Alisan Duran Published May 7 2026, 11:30 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

The cast of Jersey Shore may have become famous for partying at the Shore, but many of the reality stars are now parents with growing families.

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Over the years, several cast members from the MTV series have welcomed children and frequently share family moments with fans on social media and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Keep reading to meet the youngest members of the Jersey Shore family.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has three children.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shares three children with her husband, Jionni LaValle. The longtime Jersey Shore star welcomed Lorenzo in 2012, Giovanna in 2014, and Angelo in 2019. Snooki often posts photos and videos of her kids on Instagram while balancing motherhood with filming and business ventures.

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Jenni “JWoww” Farley is raising two children.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is mom to two children, Meilani and Greyson, whom she shares with ex-husband Roger Mathews. JWoww has openly discussed Greyson’s autism diagnosis over the years and frequently shares updates about both children on social media and in interviews.

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Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino are a family of five.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, share three children together. The couple welcomed son Romeo in 2021, daughter Mia in 2023, and daughter Luna Lucia in 2024. The pair have frequently documented their parenting journey on social media and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Mike has also spoken openly about family life after his legal troubles and prison sentence.

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Deena Cortese shares two sons with Chris Buckner.

Deena Cortese and her husband, Chris Buckner, share two sons together: CJ and Cameron. The reality TV personality often posts family vacations, holiday celebrations, and parenting moments on Instagram alongside updates about life after Jersey Shore.

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Pauly D became a father in 2013.

DJ Pauly D shares daughter Amabella with Amanda Markert. News of his daughter first became public in 2013. While Pauly D tends to keep his daughter out of the spotlight more than some of his castmates, he has occasionally spoken about fatherhood in interviews.

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Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola announced her pregnancy in 2025.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola revealed in 2025 that she was expecting her first child with fiancé Justin May. The announcement came years after Sammi returned to the franchise for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation following her original departure from the series. In August 2025, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Vincent Keith May. Sammi later shared photos and updates about motherhood on social media following Vincent’s birth.

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Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shares a daughter named Ariana.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shares a daughter named Ariana Sky with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley. Ariana was born in April 2018. Over the years, Ronnie has occasionally shared photos and updates about his daughter on social media and during appearances on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. He has also spoken publicly about how becoming a father changed his perspective on life.

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