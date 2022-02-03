Does Lauren Sorrentino Have a Job Outside of Being a First-Time Mom?

Lauren has also always been interested in fashion. After graduating from college, she interned at Elle magazine, Chanel, and Bergdorf Goodman. After that, she did a stint as a fashion buyer for luxury retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue and Macy’s.

Today, Lauren continues her passion for fashion by designing for her line, LSX Lauren, which includes flattering bodysuits and adorable loungewear. Lauren also lends her talents to designing the merchandise line for her and Mike’s podcast, Here’s The Sitch, and has recently released a line of baby clothes in honor of their firstborn, Romeo.