Home > Television > Reality TV > Jersey Shore 'Jersey Shore's Jenni "JWoww" Farley Can Now Add Filmmaker to Her Resume Jenni has been thanking TikTok users for sharing the trailer for her movie. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 5 2024, 1:57 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jwoww

After spending the better part of her adult life on reality TV thanks to Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Jenni "JWoww" Farley is making a leap in an entirely different direction — filmmaking. And now, Jenni has a found footage movie that is available for her fans, and those who are just curious about her other talents, to watch. But what is her movie about and where is it available?

Article continues below advertisement

Until now, it has seemed like Jenni's biggest aspirations never went beyond reality television in some way. But apparently, she had some big plans and big ideas in the works. Because, whether Jersey Shore remains on TV for the next 10 years or not, she already has a backup plan that might allow her to see fame in a totally new way.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenni "JWoww" Farley made a found footage movie.

The trailer for Jenni's movie Devon was released in November 2024. The movie follows a group of young investigators who are tasked with finding a missing girl named Devon. Except they have to search for her in an abandoned asylum and literally no good can come from that. Jenni wrote and directed the found footage-style movie, and apparently, it has been something that she worked on for a while to come to fruition.

In 2014, Jenni was the executive producer of the horror comedy Jersey Shore Massacre. Although Devon doesn't have the same comedic elements, the spoof movie allowed Jenni to get her feet wet in film, and at the time, she already had plans to continue in film in some capacity.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'd love to do more," Jenni told Cinephiled in 2014. "I especially like the comedy horror genre — I'm not sure I'll be producing heavy dramas any time soon. I really enjoy making fun of myself which is what I think we do in Jersey Shore Massacre."

Article continues below advertisement

Where can you watch JWoww's movie?

Jenni's movie Devon is set for a Nov. 12, 2024 release on Screambox TV. Although you might not have seen trailers for the movie on television, there are plenty of users on social media who are talking up Jenni's movie a ton. And when one user shared a trailer and their thoughts on whether or not the movie looks good, Jenni commented to say, "Thank you" with a praying hands emoji.