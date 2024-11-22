Home > Television > Reality TV > Jersey Shore Sammi Sweetheart Continues Her IVF Journey Despite Suffering an Unexpected Pregnancy Loss "Just the thought of even being pregnant was such a magical moment." By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 22 2024, 7:22 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sammisweetheart

When Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola made her slow return back to Jersey Shore on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, no one knew what to expect or what Sammi they would get. Would she be just as off the wall as she had been when she was last in the franchise and dealing with drama with on again/off again boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro? Or would she be more grown up, like most of the cast is now? Luckily, fans got the latter, and Sammi has been nothing if not incredibly open about her life on the show.

So much so that, in the Nov. 21 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Sammi opened up about a miscarriage. Both on and off the show, Sammi has shared with fans her in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey with fiancé Justin May. And, as viewers have been hopeful that the Jersey Shore OG will get the outcome she wants, her candidness about her loss has many rooting for her even more.

Sammi Sweetheart opened up about her miscarriage on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.'

During the Nov. 21 episode, Sammi revealed to producers that she suffered an early miscarriage while doing a round of IVF treatments. "This has been a very long process," Sammi said in the episode. "It's been a lot of shots, it's been a lot of hormones. Just the thought of even being pregnant was such a magical moment for me, and just to have that taken away, it's devastating for me."

Prior to beginning her journey, Sammi froze some of her eggs with plans to start IVF. And for her, sharing her story on social media and then on the show was the start of beginning her path to starting a family with Justin. While she hasn't shared outside of the show if she is pregnant, Sammi's openness with viewers is important to her.

Sammi got engaged in March 2024.

In the same Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode, Sammi and her then-boyfriend Justin got engaged. Outside of the show, the proposal happened in March 2024. A couple of weeks later, on April 1, Sammi shared the "life update" on Instagram with her followers.

"Life update: fiancé," she wrote at the time. "The easiest question I've ever answered… happiest & luckiest girl in the world. I'll love you forever and then some, #Futurewifey #Engaged. Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you." She added, "Not an April fools joke."

Will Sammi have a televised wedding on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'?

After Angelina Pivarnick's disastrous televised wedding, it's hard to imagine that one of the other ladies would agree to have MTV cameras around for their nuptials. But to be fair, Angelina has done her share of antagonizing her roomies, whereas Sammi appears to be closer than ever to Deena Cortese, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, and Jenni "JWoww" Farley.