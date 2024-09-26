Home > Television > Reality TV > Jersey Shore Sammi Sweetheart Is Open About Her IVF Journey on and off 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Sammi got engaged to longtime boyfriend Justin May in April 2024. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 26 2024, 1:54 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sammisweetheart

She may not be the messy Jersey Shore cast member she was back in the day, but Sammi 'Sweetheart" Giancola is here to share her most private moments with viewers again on Family Vacation. Both on and off the show, she has shared details about her IVF journey. So now, fans want to know — is Sammi Sweetheart pregnant? While it is never a good idea to speculate on someone being pregnant, Sammi's IVF treatments and desire to have a family with her soon-to-be hubby Justin May prove that she isn't shy about the topic.

Following Sammi's admission on Family Vacation that she is undergoing IVF treatments to potentially have a child with Justin, she shared more details on Instagram. It's there that Sammi also thanked her followers for their support and for their own stories regarding IVF. But where is Sammi on her own IVF journey? She's an open book these days.

Is Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola pregnant?

As of September 2024, Sammi has not announced a pregnancy on social media or otherwise. But she has opened up about being on an "IVF journey" with in vitro fertilization with her fiancé Justin. And as she shared that on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, she continues to share that on Instagram too.

'Jersey Shore's Sammi Sweetheart shares her IVF journey on Instagram.

Shortly after the Sept. 19 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired, Sammi went on Instagram to thank her fans and followers for their support and for their shared experiences with IVF. She said in her video that she is "learning a lot" from everyone else's journeys as she continues her own IVF journey on and off the show.

"It's definitely been a little bit of a tough journey for me," Sammi said in her video. "And I just want to say if you're also going down this path of IVF or infertility, just know that you're not alone and maybe you can relate to me in some sort of way by watching me on this new upcoming season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."

She added that messages from followers "don't go unnoticed." And for Sammi, sharing her experience with IVF and potentially getting pregnant means also potentially helping others who are in the same position or who want to know more about it "I hope maybe that I can help somebody else in some sort of way, just by sharing my journey on the show," she said.

Sammi opened up about infertility with fans.