What Did 'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick's Sister Say About Vinny 2.0?

The wait for part two of Jersey Shore Family Vacation's seventh season is almost here, and fans are certainly ready to see what has gone down since part A's reunion specials. The feud between Angelina Pivarnick and Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola dominated the earlier part of the season, and it feels as if there is no end in sight. In all fairness, the "gworls" fighting with Angelina has become so common that while fans are no longer surprised by the drama, they are hoping for something different.

Angelina is a polarizing presence and has been since the early aughts of Jersey Shore. Her combatant nature has been the catalyst of all sorts of issues within the crew; in fact, one could easily argue that the show needs her volatile energy to keep audiences engaged. She has dealt with plenty of personal family drama on the show, and now, one of her family members is calling out her fiancé, Vinny Tortorella. Amanda Pivarnick went to TikTok live to tell fans exactly what she felt about him.

Amanda Pivarnick says that she believes Vinny Tortorella is using Angelina for fame.

While live, Amanda shared many of the problems she has with Angelina's fiancé, Vinny 2.0. She essentially said that Angelina knows that Vinny is not a good person but that she stays with him because she's afraid of being alone. She purports that Vinny puts up with her antics so that he can continue making appearances on Jersey Shore Family Vacation for his own personal gain. She also commented on some things she noticed on his social media the night Angelina was arrested for domestic violence.

Amanda said that Vinny was taking selfies the same night Angelina sat in jail after getting charged with domestic violence.

Angelina was arrested at her home on domestic violence charges. Amanda said that the same night that Angelina was held in custody for the charges, Vinny was posting selfies almost as if nothing was wrong. Interestingly enough, there is a selfie that does appear to have been posted on the day of Angelina's arrest, but the exact time the selfie was sent can't be determined yet. With the photo and several comments from others saying things about her arrest, what she said doesn't sound far-fetched.

Amanda believes Angelina's ex-husband truly loved her and doesn't believe Vinny does.